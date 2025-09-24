Fallon Community Health Plan Inc

Fallon Community Health Plan Inc

About this raffle

Fallon Health's 2025 United Way Raffle

Flee @ 3 w/ shopping spree
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance to leave at 3 p.m. and get paid for the remainder of the day plus a $100 gift card to go shopping!

Flee @ 3 w/ shopping spree (Copy)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance to leave at 3 p.m. and get paid for the remainder of the day plus a $100 gift card to go shopping!

Flee @ 3 w/ shopping spree
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance to leave at 3 p.m. and get paid for the remainder of the day plus a $100 gift card to go shopping!

ET Stay Home
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 8 hours of Earned Time (ET) so you can enjoy a day off on us between 1/2/2026 - 3/31/2026!

ET Stay Home
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at 8 hours of Earned Time (ET) so you can enjoy a day off on us between 1/2/2026 - 3/31/2026!

ET Stay Home
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at 8 hours of Earned Time (ET) so you can enjoy a day off on us between 1/2/2026 - 3/31/2026!

Starbucks gift card
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a $50 gift card to Starbucks.

Starbucks gift card
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a $50 gift card to Starbucks.

Starbucks gift card
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a $50 gift card to Starbucks.

110 Grill gift card
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill.

110 Grill gift card
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill.

110 Grill gift card
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill.

Boston Celtics Game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics Game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics Game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins Game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Boston Bruins Game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Boston Bruins Game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 at 5 p.m.

Gourmia Air Fryer
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at the Gourmia Air fryer. Air fry, bake, roast, reheat and more! Includes 8-quart basket and crisper tray.

Gourmia Air Fryer
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at the Gourmia Air fryer. Air fry, bake, roast, reheat and more! Includes 8-quart basket and crisper tray.

Gourmia Air Fryer
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at the Gourmia Air fryer. Air fry, bake, roast, reheat and more! Includes 8-quart basket and crisper tray.

