Fallon Health's 2025 United Way Raffle

About this raffle
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance to leave at 3 p.m. and get paid for the remainder of the day plus a $100 gift card to go shopping!
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 8 hours of Earned Time (ET) so you can enjoy a day off on us between 1/2/2026 - 3/31/2026!
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a $50 gift card to Starbucks.
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill.
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Celtics vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a pair of suite tickets to the Boston Bruins vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026 at 5 p.m.
This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at the Gourmia Air fryer. Air fry, bake, roast, reheat and more! Includes 8-quart basket and crisper tray.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!