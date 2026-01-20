Fallston Recreation Council Inc

Fallston Football Bull Roast 2026 Sponsorship

Full Page Ad
$200

Full Page Ad in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

You will be contacted to provide your ad content

Half Page Ad
$125

1/2 Page Ad in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

You will be contacted to provide your ad content

Quarter Page Ad
$60

1/4 Page Ad in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

You will be contacted to provide your ad content

Eighth Page Logo
$40

1/8 page Logo in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

You will be contacted to provide your logo

1/8 Page Family Message to Player
$10

Message to your player in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

You will be contacted to provide your message

Liquor Wheel Sponsorship Monetary Donation
$100

Donation towards bottles for the liquor wheel fundraiser.

1/4 page ad in Year Books and Slide in Slide Show

Name / Company Logo Displayed at Liquor Wheel

You will be contacted to provide your logo

Raffle Basket Sponsor Monetary Donation
Pay what you can

Monetary donation to go toward purchasing items for the raffle baskets

Thank you in Year Book and Slide in Event Slide Show

Name / Company Logo Displayed at Raffle Basket Table

You will be contacted to provide your logo

