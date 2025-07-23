Fall/Winter/Holiday Photos 2025

You may use our backdrops and props and use YOUR OWN camera to take pictures. You will have up to 20 minutes to as many pictures as you would like.
You and your bunny may pose in any or all 3 of the photo booth themes (Fall, Winter or Holiday).
Your photo appointment will last 20 minutes.
You receive all of the photos (unedited) taken by our photographer.
Your photo appointment will take 20 minutes. You and your bunny may pose in any or all 3 of the photo booth themes (Fall, Winter or Holiday).
You receive all of the photos (unedited) and 5 edited images.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!