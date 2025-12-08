FAME 2026 Exhibitor Opportunities

Hosted by
You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the FAME business meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group.
You will sponsor a Lunch and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split by two vendors- Please purchase both tickets ($7000 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split with another vendor
You will sponsor the bar and light food. Logo on promo ad for event, 10 minutes to address attendees before start of the event, can bring in banner or any other materials to advertise company to the event. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split with another vendor.
You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($4500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a lunch during the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($4500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split
You will sponsor the meal for the much loved triva night. Logo on promo ad for event, 10 minutes to address attendees before start of the event, can bring in banner or any other materials to advertise company to the event. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split-Please purchase both tickets ($9400 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($6000 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a lunch during the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($5500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.
You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split
Sponsor's logo and FAME logo will be featured on the blanket. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor (subject to lead time for production)
Sponsor's logo will be on every attendee and sponsor's lanyard
Logo included on page of program celebrating student sponsorship and acknowledging represented schools. Can be added to any other package. Does not include a vendor table or meals
Exhibitor table only. Includes meals for 2 people in your group.
Sponsor's logo or banner will be at the front of the room for the duration of the conference.
