FAME 2026 Exhibitor Opportunities

August 12th Welcome Breakfast
$4,000

You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the FAME business meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group.

August 12th Lunch
$3,500

You will sponsor a Lunch and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split by two vendors- Please purchase both tickets ($7000 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 12 Afternoon Snack
$2,000

You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split with another vendor

August 12 Welcome Reception
$10,000

You will sponsor the bar and light food. Logo on promo ad for event, 10 minutes to address attendees before start of the event, can bring in banner or any other materials to advertise company to the event. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split with another vendor.

August 13th breakfast
$2,250

You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($4500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 13th Lunch
$2,750

You will sponsor a lunch during the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($4500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 13th Afternoon Snack
$2,000

You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split

August 13th Trivia Dinner
$4,700

You will sponsor the meal for the much loved triva night. Logo on promo ad for event, 10 minutes to address attendees before start of the event, can bring in banner or any other materials to advertise company to the event. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split-Please purchase both tickets ($9400 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 14th Breakfast
$3,000

You will sponsor a breakfast prior to the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($6000 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 14th Lunch
$2,750

You will sponsor a lunch during the meeting and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor-Please purchase both tickets ($5500 total) if you would like to sponsor the entire meal.

August 14th Afternoon Snack
$2,000

You will sponsor a snack and get to address the meeting for 5 mins. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Cannot be split

Sponsor a custom FAME meeting blanket
$10,000

Sponsor's logo and FAME logo will be featured on the blanket. Includes your sponsor table and meals for 2 people in your group. Can be split with another vendor (subject to lead time for production)

Sponsor the Conference Lanyard
$1,000

Sponsor's logo will be on every attendee and sponsor's lanyard

Sponsor a student for the FAME Conference
$500

Logo included on page of program celebrating student sponsorship and acknowledging represented schools. Can be added to any other package. Does not include a vendor table or meals

Exhibitor table only
$2,000

Exhibitor table only. Includes meals for 2 people in your group.

AV Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor's logo or banner will be at the front of the room for the duration of the conference.

