Familee Legacy Foundation's Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 9, 2027
Full-year membership dues for a family.
A family is defined as a husband and wife and their children under the age of 21.
Valid until March 9, 2027
Full-year membership dues for an individual.
A single individual applies to age 21 and older.
Renews monthly
Monthly membership dues for a family.
A family is defined as a husband and wife and their children under the age of 21.
Renews monthly
Monthly membership dues for an individual.
A single individual applies to age 21 and older.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!