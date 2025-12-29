Familee Legacy Foundation

Familee Legacy Foundation

Familee Legacy Foundation's Dues

Yearly Family Membership Dues
$300

Valid until March 9, 2027

Full-year membership dues for a family.


A family is defined as a husband and wife and their children under the age of 21.

Yearly Individual Membership Dues
$150

Valid until March 9, 2027

Full-year membership dues for an individual.


A single individual applies to age 21 and older.

Monthly Family Membership Dues
$30

Renews monthly

Monthly membership dues for a family.


Monthly Individual Membership Dues
$15

Renews monthly

Monthly membership dues for an individual.


