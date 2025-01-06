Gala Zafiro Silent Auction

Paul Leinwand is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Global Managing Director, leading the Firm's approach to Capabilities Driven Strategy and Growth for Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business (previously Booz & Company where he was a senior partner). Mr. Leinwand has co-authored a series of books with Harvard, including Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future (Harvard Business Press, 2022), Strategy That Works: How Winning Companies Close the Strategy through Execution Gap (Harvard Business Press, 2016), The Essential Advantage: How to Win with a Capabilities-Driven Strategy (Harvard Business Press, 2010) and Cut Costs & Grow Stronger (Harvard Business Press, 2009).

Paul Leinwand is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Global Managing Director, leading the Firm's approach to Capabilities Driven Strategy and Growth for Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business (previously Booz & Company where he was a senior partner). Mr. Leinwand has co-authored a series of books with Harvard, including Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future (Harvard Business Press, 2022), Strategy That Works: How Winning Companies Close the Strategy through Execution Gap (Harvard Business Press, 2016), The Essential Advantage: How to Win with a Capabilities-Driven Strategy (Harvard Business Press, 2010) and Cut Costs & Grow Stronger (Harvard Business Press, 2009).

