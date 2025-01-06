Hosted by

Familias en la Escuela
Gala Zafiro Silent Auction

4 VIP tickets with meet and greet!
4 VIP tickets, valued at $850, which include a Meet and Greet opportunity April 5th Rosemont theater https://v5online.com/events/fri-80-90-concert/
2 Bulls tickets vs Miami 4/9 7pm
sec 317 row 11 seats 25&26 ($158 Value)
One week of Spanish summer camp at Instituto Cervantes
$475 value
Whole Foods gift basket- Coffee and more ($150 value)
Whole Foods gift basket- self care products ($150 value)
$200 gift card
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago-Individual membership
($85 Value)
One season registration for i9 Sports ($200 value)
https://www.i9sports.com/
Haircut and Style with Claudia Romero ($95 Value)
3- open gym pass ($60 Value)
Expires 12/31/2025
$200 gift certificate to Fit City Kids
1 week of junior half-day tennis camp ($359 value)
Tennis on the lake Various locations
1 month of unlimited hot yoga and Pilates classes at 105f
$150 value
Music classes and a membership to Old Town school of music
Over $400 package!
Coffee and strategic advice with Paul Leinwand
Paul Leinwand is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Global Managing Director, leading the Firm's approach to Capabilities Driven Strategy and Growth for Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business (previously Booz & Company where he was a senior partner). Mr. Leinwand has co-authored a series of books with Harvard, including Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future (Harvard Business Press, 2022), Strategy That Works: How Winning Companies Close the Strategy through Execution Gap (Harvard Business Press, 2016), The Essential Advantage: How to Win with a Capabilities-Driven Strategy (Harvard Business Press, 2010) and Cut Costs & Grow Stronger (Harvard Business Press, 2009).
$100 Gift Certificate (Good for classes, camps, workshops)
6 tickets to Zanies comedy club Chicago ($180 value)
Assistant Principal for a day
For current students only*** Take over from Mr Avila for the day!
Chess with the principal
For current students only
Lunch with 8th grade team!
Lunch with Ms Pena, Mr Grissom, Ms Lopez, and 5 of your friends Current students only
2-hour Printing workshop for a classroom
With artist and art therapist Maria Cicarelli all materials included
Hair cut and style with Claudia Romero ($95 Value)
$50 gift certificate-Ophidian Tattoo Gallery
Lucky strike 2 hours of bowling for up to 10 people
Shoe rental not included
Lucky strike -4 one hour arcade cards
2 tickets to Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour
2 tickets to Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour (not boat tour). Tour options can be found at this website: (https://www.architecture.org/city-tours?tourType=Walking)
Private small-group (up to 8 people) walking tour
Private small-group (up to 8 people) walking tour with certified Chicago Architecture tour guide, Wayne Shapiro.
4 tickets to The Revival Theater- Comedy Show ($80 value)
one 2-month membership to Pure Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ($380)
https://purebrazilianjiujitsu.com/
1 personal training session and a 1 month nutrition plan
https://www.milesstrengthandnutrition.com/ Not replaceable if lost or stolen. Voucher is valid March 2025 - March 2026.
Yoga now -1 month of Yoga
(Up to $155 value) https://yoganowchicago.com/
Yoga Now- 1 hour massage
1 Swedish or deep tissue massage https://yoganowchicago.com
1 hour Design/Architectural Consultation with Nuria McNeal
1 hour Tech/Security Consultation
With technology security expert Matt Ulm
90 min deep tissue massage at Rush hospital
Afterschool glow in the dark painting party with Mr Mendez
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends Currently students only
Board breaking workshop
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia For current students (with up to two friends) To be scheduled afterschool
Breaking board workshop (#2)
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia For current students (with up to two friends) To be scheduled afterschool
Glow in the dark painting party with Mr Mendez
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends Currently students only
30 minute mini photo shoot
With Ylianna Luna Photography With 7 downloadable images ($300 Value)
Hot Shot Sports- 50% off coupon
A coupon for 50% off a league, class or camp
I month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates
($409 value) valid at any Chicago location
Palette and Chisel-open studio passes
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value) Easels and tables are provided
6-1 hour climbing passes ($192 value)
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago-Individual membership
$85 value
Soccer clinic with Mr Aguilar
1 hour clinic to be scheduled after school for a student and 5 friends
1 week of summer camp with Bash Sports Academy ($300 Value)
One week (Mon - Thursday) of any of our camps this summer. Baseball or Softball. Full days, 9 am - 3 pm, at Welles Park, Dates as follows: June 23 - 26 Baseball and Softball July 7 - 10 Baseball July 14-17 Softball July 21 - 24 Baseball August 4 - 7 Baseball and Softball
Thousand Waves gift certificate (up to $225 value)
Choose one of the following A 3 hour self-defense workshop for two A 12 hour self defense course for 1 person 2 months of karate training and a uniform for a new adult or child One month of regular fees for a current training member of Thousand Waves
Individual membership for Museum of Science and Industry
$95 value 1 member and guest

