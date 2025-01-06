Gala Zafiro Silent Auction

4 VIP tickets, valued at $850, which include a Meet and Greet opportunity
April 5th Rosemont theater
https://v5online.com/events/fri-80-90-concert/
4 VIP tickets, valued at $850, which include a Meet and Greet opportunity
April 5th Rosemont theater
https://v5online.com/events/fri-80-90-concert/
2 Bulls tickets vs Miami 4/9 7pm
$70
Starting bid
sec 317 row 11 seats 25&26
($158 Value)
sec 317 row 11 seats 25&26
($158 Value)
One week of Spanish summer camp at Instituto Cervantes
$80
Starting bid
$475 value
$475 value
Whole Foods gift basket- Coffee and more ($150 value)
$50
Starting bid
Whole Foods gift basket- self care products ($150 value)
$50
Starting bid
$200 gift card
$100
Starting bid
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago-Individual membership
$35
Starting bid
($85 Value)
($85 Value)
One season registration for i9 Sports ($200 value)
$75
Starting bid
https://www.i9sports.com/
https://www.i9sports.com/
Haircut and Style with Claudia Romero ($95 Value)
$45
Starting bid
3- open gym pass ($60 Value)
$25
Starting bid
Expires 12/31/2025
Expires 12/31/2025
$200 gift certificate to Fit City Kids
$80
Starting bid
1 week of junior half-day tennis camp ($359 value)
$75
Starting bid
Tennis on the lake
Various locations
Tennis on the lake
Various locations
1 month of unlimited hot yoga and Pilates classes at 105f
$60
Starting bid
$150 value
$150 value
Music classes and a membership to Old Town school of music
$125
Starting bid
Over $400 package!
Over $400 package!
Coffee and strategic advice with Paul Leinwand
$100
Starting bid
Paul Leinwand is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Global Managing Director, leading the Firm's approach to Capabilities Driven Strategy and Growth for Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business (previously Booz & Company where he was a senior partner).
Mr. Leinwand has co-authored a series of books with Harvard, including Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future (Harvard Business Press, 2022), Strategy That Works: How Winning Companies Close the Strategy through Execution Gap (Harvard Business Press, 2016), The Essential Advantage: How to Win with a Capabilities-Driven Strategy (Harvard Business Press, 2010) and Cut Costs & Grow Stronger (Harvard Business Press, 2009).
Paul Leinwand is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and Global Managing Director, leading the Firm's approach to Capabilities Driven Strategy and Growth for Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business (previously Booz & Company where he was a senior partner).
Mr. Leinwand has co-authored a series of books with Harvard, including Beyond Digital: How Great Leaders Transform Their Organizations and Shape the Future (Harvard Business Press, 2022), Strategy That Works: How Winning Companies Close the Strategy through Execution Gap (Harvard Business Press, 2016), The Essential Advantage: How to Win with a Capabilities-Driven Strategy (Harvard Business Press, 2010) and Cut Costs & Grow Stronger (Harvard Business Press, 2009).
$100 Gift Certificate (Good for classes, camps, workshops)
$45
Starting bid
6 tickets to Zanies comedy club Chicago ($180 value)
$45
Starting bid
Assistant Principal for a day
$40
Starting bid
For current students only***
Take over from Mr Avila for the day!
For current students only***
Take over from Mr Avila for the day!
Chess with the principal
$40
Starting bid
For current students only
For current students only
Lunch with 8th grade team!
$70
Starting bid
Lunch with Ms Pena, Mr Grissom, Ms Lopez, and 5 of your friends
Current students only
Lunch with Ms Pena, Mr Grissom, Ms Lopez, and 5 of your friends
Current students only
2-hour Printing workshop for a classroom
$75
Starting bid
With artist and art therapist Maria Cicarelli all materials included
With artist and art therapist Maria Cicarelli all materials included
Hair cut and style with Claudia Romero ($95 Value)
$45
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate-Ophidian Tattoo Gallery
$20
Starting bid
Lucky strike 2 hours of bowling for up to 10 people
$100
Starting bid
Shoe rental not included
Shoe rental not included
Lucky strike 2 hours of bowling for up to 10 people
$100
Starting bid
Shoe rental not included
Shoe rental not included
Lucky strike -4 one hour arcade cards
$35
Starting bid
2 tickets to Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour
$25
Starting bid
2 tickets to Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour (not boat tour).
Tour options can be found at this website: (https://www.architecture.org/city-tours?tourType=Walking)
2 tickets to Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour (not boat tour).
Tour options can be found at this website: (https://www.architecture.org/city-tours?tourType=Walking)
Private small-group (up to 8 people) walking tour
$50
Starting bid
Private small-group (up to 8 people) walking tour with certified Chicago Architecture tour guide, Wayne Shapiro.
Private small-group (up to 8 people) walking tour with certified Chicago Architecture tour guide, Wayne Shapiro.
4 tickets to The Revival Theater- Comedy Show ($80 value)
$25
Starting bid
one 2-month membership to Pure Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ($380)
$75
Starting bid
https://purebrazilianjiujitsu.com/
https://purebrazilianjiujitsu.com/
1 personal training session and a 1 month nutrition plan
$50
Starting bid
https://www.milesstrengthandnutrition.com/
Not replaceable if lost or stolen. Voucher is valid March 2025 - March 2026.
https://www.milesstrengthandnutrition.com/
Not replaceable if lost or stolen. Voucher is valid March 2025 - March 2026.
Yoga now -1 month of Yoga
$50
Starting bid
(Up to $155 value)
https://yoganowchicago.com/
(Up to $155 value)
https://yoganowchicago.com/
Yoga Now- 1 hour massage
$40
Starting bid
1 Swedish or deep tissue massage
https://yoganowchicago.com
1 Swedish or deep tissue massage
https://yoganowchicago.com
1 hour Design/Architectural Consultation with Nuria McNeal
$50
Starting bid
1 hour Tech/Security Consultation
$50
Starting bid
With technology security expert Matt Ulm
With technology security expert Matt Ulm
90 min deep tissue massage at Rush hospital
$50
Starting bid
Afterschool glow in the dark painting party with Mr Mendez
$75
Starting bid
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends
Currently students only
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends
Currently students only
Board breaking workshop
$50
Starting bid
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia
For current students (with up to two friends)
To be scheduled afterschool
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia
For current students (with up to two friends)
To be scheduled afterschool
Breaking board workshop (#2)
$50
Starting bid
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia
For current students (with up to two friends)
To be scheduled afterschool
With IAMS parent and Black belt Jordan Garcia
For current students (with up to two friends)
To be scheduled afterschool
Glow in the dark painting party with Mr Mendez
$75
Starting bid
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends
Currently students only
After glow in the dark painting session with your child and up to 5 friends
Currently students only
30 minute mini photo shoot
$75
Starting bid
With Ylianna Luna Photography
With 7 downloadable images
($300 Value)
With Ylianna Luna Photography
With 7 downloadable images
($300 Value)
Hot Shot Sports- 50% off coupon
$40
Starting bid
A coupon for 50% off a league, class or camp
A coupon for 50% off a league, class or camp
I month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates
$85
Starting bid
($409 value) valid at any Chicago location
($409 value) valid at any Chicago location
Palette and Chisel-open studio passes
$30
Starting bid
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
Palette and Chisel-open studio passes
$30
Starting bid
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
Palette and Chisel-open studio passes
$30
Starting bid
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
Open Studios are non-instructed sessions with live models ($150 Value)
Easels and tables are provided
6-1 hour climbing passes ($192 value)
$50
Starting bid
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago-Individual membership
$35
Starting bid
$85 value
$85 value
Soccer clinic with Mr Aguilar
$75
Starting bid
1 hour clinic to be scheduled after school for a student and 5 friends
1 hour clinic to be scheduled after school for a student and 5 friends
1 week of summer camp with Bash Sports Academy ($300 Value)
$75
Starting bid
One week (Mon - Thursday) of any of our camps this summer. Baseball or Softball. Full days, 9 am - 3 pm, at Welles Park, Dates as follows:
June 23 - 26 Baseball and Softball
July 7 - 10 Baseball
July 14-17 Softball
July 21 - 24 Baseball
August 4 - 7 Baseball and Softball
One week (Mon - Thursday) of any of our camps this summer. Baseball or Softball. Full days, 9 am - 3 pm, at Welles Park, Dates as follows:
June 23 - 26 Baseball and Softball
July 7 - 10 Baseball
July 14-17 Softball
July 21 - 24 Baseball
August 4 - 7 Baseball and Softball
Thousand Waves gift certificate (up to $225 value)
$75
Starting bid
Choose one of the following
A 3 hour self-defense workshop for two
A 12 hour self defense course for 1 person
2 months of karate training and a uniform for a new adult or child
One month of regular fees for a current training member of Thousand Waves
Choose one of the following
A 3 hour self-defense workshop for two
A 12 hour self defense course for 1 person
2 months of karate training and a uniform for a new adult or child
One month of regular fees for a current training member of Thousand Waves
Individual membership for Museum of Science and Industry
$40
Starting bid
$95 value
1 member and guest
$95 value
1 member and guest
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!