Families First CA's Silent Auction

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The Double Sided Evil Eye Pyramid Necklace is your stylish protector, offering two looks in one sleek pendant. One side gleams with 14K yellow gold and GSI diamonds totaling 0.30 TCW, bringing a touch of luxury to your look.
Flip it over to reveal a vibrant ceramic evil eye, surrounded by a rainbow of mixed sapphires and a pop of emerald, with a single diamond adding an extra wink of brilliance.
This sliding pendant rests on an 18-inch rolo chain, with thoughtful jump rings at 16" and 17" for versatile styling. Whether you're showcasing the diamond-studded side or flaunting the colorful evil eye, this necklace is ready to ward off bad vibes in high style.
$2,780 value
Starting bid
Angie Wisdom has helped countless business owners elevate their companies out of the mid-level plateau by implementing an actionable system that taps into their full potential and puts their development at the top of their own priority list. Only when you have the confidence and ability to choose your seat, will you have the opportunity to scale your value AND your business.
$1,500 value
Starting bid
Cooking class and dinner party for up to 6 guests with world renown chef. 3 time winner of the international culinary competition in Copenhagen, Denmark.
$1,500 value
Starting bid
Includes: Trust, will(s), power of attorney, healthcare directive, and one deed transferring real property into the trust.
If you want to get your affairs in order and make things as easy as possible for your loved ones when you are gone, this is for you.
$2,500 value
Starting bid
One syringe of Botox from the Derm Studio in Newport Beach.
$240 value
Starting bid
BBL treatments are one of the most effective and non-invasive ways to improve the overall look and feel of our skin. These laser treatments work to target pigmentation, sun damage, acne, and early signs of aging. These treatments stimulate collagen production, encouraging the skin to repair itself.
Give your skin a boost with laser treatments from Amy Berisha Aesthetics in Newport Beach.
$675 value
Starting bid
Even & Correct Advanced Brightening Treatment is a powerful daily serum to help target and prevent visible hyperpigmentation.
TNS Advanced + Serum is a next-generation, skin rejuvenating formula improves the appearance of coarse wrinkles, fine lines, skin tone, and texture. It’s the only growth factor product proven to address sagging skin.
Dermal Repair Cream is an ultra rich moisturizer helps prevent moisture loss and improves skin smoothness to revitalizes your skin's natural beauty.
Retinol Complex renews skin and diminishes the appearance of fine lines.
$680 Value
Starting bid
Getting Skin Ready® (GSR®) is the essential first step to bring skin back to its healthiest state. This simple ZO® Skin Health protocol of cleansing, exfoliating and toning works synergistically to promote skin health restoration and to optimize the effectiveness of our more advanced prevent and correct products, programs and protocols.
Zo Skin Health Intensive Eye Cream: helps improve the overall texture and tone of the skin around the eyes.
$365 value
Starting bid
Signature Facial from Jenifer Brown RN at Natural Illumination, the surest way to illuminate your glow.
250$ value
Starting bid
The perfect Beach Riot spring break gear. Includes a two piece bathing suit (medium), two piece cover up (medium) and adjustable hat. A total value of $470
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