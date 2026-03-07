Families First CA's Silent Auction

The Double Sided Evil Eye Pyramid Necklace is your stylish protector, offering two looks in one sleek pendant. One side gleams with 14K yellow gold and GSI diamonds totaling 0.30 TCW, bringing a touch of luxury to your look.

Flip it over to reveal a vibrant ceramic evil eye, surrounded by a rainbow of mixed sapphires and a pop of emerald, with a single diamond adding an extra wink of brilliance.

This sliding pendant rests on an 18-inch rolo chain, with thoughtful jump rings at 16" and 17" for versatile styling. Whether you're showcasing the diamond-studded side or flaunting the colorful evil eye, this necklace is ready to ward off bad vibes in high style.

$2,780 value