RiffleRaffle

Important Legal & Safety Information:

Open to legal residents of Idaho.

Entrants must be at least 18 years of age to win a long gun; winner must comply with all federal, state, and local laws regarding firearm possession.

The rifle will be transferred through a licensed Federal Firearms Dealer (FFL). The winner must pass the required background check and complete all paperwork at the FFL. If the winner is ineligible to receive the firearm, an alternate winner will be chosen.

Void where prohibited. Raffle is subject to Idaho raffle/gambling laws; Families of the Fallen complies with all applicable laws and regulations.