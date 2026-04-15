Family Advocacy Summit 2026

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About this event
$
Includes access to all conference programming, sessions, and community events for the duration of the conference.
Group ticket for up to four attendees. Includes full access to all conference programming, sessions, and community events for the duration of the conference.
A flexible option for businesses and individuals who want to support the conference at any level. While a recommended minimum sponsorship is $500, contributions of any size are appreciated. This sponsorship helps cover travel and lodging costs for families in your state who want to attend the conference.
This is a sponsorship-only opportunity and does not include conference registration.
Sponsors will be recognized on the event website, inclusion in social media acknowledgments, and logo placement on event signage.
Includes two conference registrations with full event access. Recognition includes logo placement on select event materials and signage, along with inclusion in social media acknowledgments.
Includes two conference registrations and a designated table space during the event to share resources and connect with attendees. Recognition includes logo placement on select event materials and signage, along with inclusion in social media acknowledgments.
Includes two conference registrations and a designated table space during the event to share resources and connect with attendees. Supports a dedicated space for families and children who need a quiet, sensory-friendly environment during the event. Recognition includes logo placement on select event materials and signage, along with inclusion in social media acknowledgments.
Includes four conference registrations with full event access. Sponsor logo may be included on event t-shirts or select swag items when feasible, along with logo placement on event materials and signage and social media acknowledgment.
Includes four conference registrations with full event access. Sponsor logo may be included on event t-shirts or select swag items when feasible, along with logo placement on event materials and signage and social media acknowledgment.
Includes four conference registrations with full event access. Supports on-site childcare services to ensure families can fully participate in the conference. All childcare services will be contracted and managed by Little Lobbyists.
Recognition includes logo placement on select event materials and signage, along with inclusion in social media acknowledgments.
Includes a reserved table for up to eight guests at the gala dinner, with the option to host special guests who are not otherwise registered for the conference.
Recognition includes signage at your reserved table, acknowledgment during the event, logo placement on event signage, and inclusion in social media acknowledgments.
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