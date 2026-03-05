Family Beach Day | March 22

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About this event
San Bruno, 97404 Progreso, Yuc.
Day Pass for Adults
Age 13+
Day Pass for Littles AGE 0-5 is Free!
Round Trip + DAY PASS --Age 13+
Leave Location at 10a and arrive at 11a to Kokomo. Depart Kokomo at 6p arrive in Merida 630p-645p
AGE 6-12 -- Round Trip + DAY PASS -- Leave Location at 10a and arrive at 11a to Kokomo. Depart Kokomo at 6p arrive in Merida 630p-645p
Ages 0-3 LAP with Adult. Day Pass + Round Trip
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