Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

About this event

Family Beach Day | May 23

Kokomo Beach Club | km 30 Carretera Chicxulub - Telchac

San Bruno, 97404 Progreso, Yuc.

Adults
$26.88

Day Pass for Adults

Age 13+

Littles 6-12
$14.88

Day Pass for Littles AGE 0-5 is Free!

ADULT SHUTTLE + DAY PASS
$48

Round Trip + DAY PASS --Age 13+

Leave Location at 10a and arrive at 11a to Kokomo. Depart Kokomo at 6p arrive in Merida 630p-645p

KIDS SHUTTLE + DAY PASS
$41.88

AGE 6-12 -- Round Trip + DAY PASS -- Leave Location at 10a and arrive at 11a to Kokomo. Depart Kokomo at 6p arrive in Merida 630p-645p

KIDS SHUTTLE + DAY PASS (Age 0-5)
$15

Ages 0-3 LAP with Adult. Day Pass + Round Trip

Add a donation for Self Care Sunday

$

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