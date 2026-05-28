Family Bingo Fundraiser 2026

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About this event
Enjoy fun games of Bingo and prizes. 1 ticket per person (see next ticket price for families of 4+). Bingo cards sold separately, $1 per card.
Enjoy fun games of Bingo and prizes. This ticket option is for families of 4 or more members. Bingo cards sold separately, $1 per card.
Buy as many as you want for 5 games. You are welcome to buy these or more cards at the door at the event. Concessions sold separately.
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