Starfish Swap
Family BINGO Night
1140 Locust Ave
Bohemia, NY 11716, USA
Entry Ticket
$10
Entry for one person. Includes 5 BINGO cards. *This is NOT a drop-off event all adults and children require a ticket.
Raffle Sheet
$20
Includes 26 raffle tickets for basket prizes. *additional raffle tickets purchased at the event will be cash only.
50/50 Raffle
$10
Includes 12 raffle tickets for the 50/50. *additional raffle tickets purchased at the event will be cash only.
