Family Bingo Night Volunteer

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About this event
Help us get ready for the fun! Tasks include filling coolers, setting up the concession stand, and laying out bingo chips. Volunteers must arrive by 4:00 PM.
Help us wrap up the night by cleaning up concessions, collecting bingo chips, taking out trash, and sweeping floors. Please note: for safety and efficiency, children should not be present during cleanup.
Welcome families and help check them in at the door! You’ll greet guests, confirm their registration, and hand out bingo cards. It’s a great way to kick off the night with a smile!
Join the fun behind the counter! You'll help serve snacks, restock goodies, and keep the line moving at our concession stand. It's a fast-paced, upbeat spot where you get to see lots of smiling faces!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!