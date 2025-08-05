Hosted by

Merriwether Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Family Bingo Night Volunteer

MES Cafeteria

Set Up- 4:00
Free

Help us get ready for the fun! Tasks include filling coolers, setting up the concession stand, and laying out bingo chips. Volunteers must arrive by 4:00 PM.

Clean-Up- 7:30pm
Free

Help us wrap up the night by cleaning up concessions, collecting bingo chips, taking out trash, and sweeping floors. Please note: for safety and efficiency, children should not be present during cleanup.

Check in Table- Arrive by 5pm
Free

Welcome families and help check them in at the door! You’ll greet guests, confirm their registration, and hand out bingo cards. It’s a great way to kick off the night with a smile!

Concessions
Free

Join the fun behind the counter! You'll help serve snacks, restock goodies, and keep the line moving at our concession stand. It's a fast-paced, upbeat spot where you get to see lots of smiling faces!

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