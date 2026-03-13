Family Bowling Night

About this event
Join the Janvier PTA for a fun-filled evening of bowling, family time, and school spirit! Enjoy time on the lanes while supporting our school, plus check out our raffle baskets, big ticket prize drawings, 50/50 raffle, and Janvier spirit gear available for purchase. We can’t wait to see everyone there! 🎳💙
By joining the waitlist, your family will be next in line if lanes become available due to cancellations or additional space opening up. If spots open, families will be contacted in the order waitlist tickets were received.
Thank you for your excitement and support of the Janvier PTA — we hope to see you on the lanes! 🎳💙
🎳 Our best value!
Load up on chances to win one of our amazing themed raffle baskets. More tickets means more chances to take home a prize! Good luck! 🎳✨
Take your shot at our fantastic raffle baskets! 🎁
Enter for a chance to win one of the many fun and creative prizes. Good luck! 🎳✨
Step up for the big prizes! 🌟
Each ticket enters you into the drawing for our special big-ticket items. Good luck! 🎳✨
Boost your odds in the 50/50 drawing! One lucky winner takes home half the pot. Good luck! 🎳✨
Take a quick shot at the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win half the total pot. Good luck! 🎳✨
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!