Hosted by

Idaho District of the United Pentecostal Church, Inc.

About this event

Family Camp Facilities Full Reservations for District Board 2026

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226, USA

Registration
Free

Please register each member of your party for emergency and security reasons. Click on "Add" to the right and increment for the total people in your party. Do not include Senior or Junior Campers - they are registered directly with those departments. You will also be asked where you are staying if not reserving a camp facility below.

CAMP SPEAKER - Ministry School King Suite
$842.40

CAMP SPEAKER: 4 Nights, Sitting Area, Fireplace, Kitchen. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

DISTRICT BOARD 5 NIGHTS - Ministry School Double Queen Suite
$783

Advance Purchase: Fireplace, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Upstairs Parking Lot Entrance.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

DISTRICT BOARD 4 NIGHTS - Ministry School Double Queen Suite
$626.40

Advance Purchase: Fireplace, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Upstairs Parking Lot Entrance.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!