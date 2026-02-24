Hosted by

Idaho District of the United Pentecostal Church, Inc.

About this event

Family Camp Facilities Full Reservations for Families & Single Adults 2026

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226, USA

Registration
Free

Please register each member of your party for emergency and security reasons. Click on "Add" to the right and increment for the total people in your party. Do not include Senior or Junior Campers - they are registered directly with those departments. You will also be asked where you are staying if not reserving a camp facility below.

Ministry School King Suite, Fireplace/Kit Upstairs
$850

Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Sitting Area, Fireplace, Kitchen. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ministry School Double Queen Suite Upstairs
$630

Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Upstairs Parking Lot Entrance. Handicap Capable

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

Ministry School Queen Suite w/Fireplace Downstairs
$630

Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Fireplace, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

Ministry School Double Queen Downstairs
$630

Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

Ministry School Double Twin Bunks Downstairs
$630

Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, 4 bunks, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.

https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/

Chalet White Pine Family up to 8 People
$930

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!

Ranch House Family Family up to 8 People
$800

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

Chalet Blue Spruce Family up to 8 People Upper Walkout
$800

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Chalet Blue Spruce Family up to 8 People Lower
$800

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Chalet Evergreen Family up to 8 People Upper Walkout
$800

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Chalet Evergreen Family up to 8 People Lower
$800

Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.

https://livingwatersranch.org/chalets/

Motel Pioneer 1 bedroom, 2 twin beds, private bath/shower
$310

Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights, https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Motel White Cloud 1 bdrm, 2 twin beds, private bath/shower
$310

Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights,

https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Motel Sawtooth 1 bdrm 2 twin beds, private bath/shower
$310

Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights, https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/

Ponderosa Bunk House Adult Men Only Across Creek
$80

MEN ONLY! 1 of up to 24 units, 4 nights, bring your own bedding. https://livingwatersranch.org/ponderosa-bunkhouse/

Rustic Shared Bunk House Minimum 10/Maximum 24
Bring own bedding (sleeping bag), towels, and toiletries.
RV Site with full hookups (2 Persons)
$160

Advance Purchase: 1 of 5 spots, 4 nights, 2 People Minimum Reservation.
$40/additional person. Must pay additional people upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce Chalet.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

RV Sites without hookups across creek
$130

1 of up to 8 spots, 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Located across creek; requires walking to activities. Must pay additional people upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. These are Dry camp sites on the south side of the creek for RV's & Tents.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

Tent Sites Across Creek
$70

1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival. Located across creek; requires walking to activities.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries.

https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/

