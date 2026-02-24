Family Camp Facilities Full Reservations for Families & Single Adults 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Please register each member of your party for emergency and security reasons. Click on "Add" to the right and increment for the total people in your party. Do not include Senior or Junior Campers - they are registered directly with those departments. You will also be asked where you are staying if not reserving a camp facility below.
Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Sitting Area, Fireplace, Kitchen. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C.
https://livingwatersranch.org/school-of-ministry/
Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Upstairs Parking Lot Entrance. Handicap Capable
Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Fireplace, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.
Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.
Advance Purchase: 4 Nights, 4 bunks, Microwave/mini-fridge. Close to Main Meeting Hall/Meal Hall, A/C. Downstairs Creekside Entrance.
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Please answer each question at the bottom to complete your reservation. You will need your payment card information to finalize your reservation. You may override Zeffy's add-on fee - to do so, select the dropdown on the total fee and enter the fee you wish to pay, which can be zero!
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Flat Rate Advance Purchase: 4 nights, 2 bedrooms, pull-out sofas, full kitchens, dining area.
Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights, https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/
Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights,
Advance Purchase: 1 of 4 units, 4 nights, https://livingwatersranch.org/motels/
MEN ONLY! 1 of up to 24 units, 4 nights, bring your own bedding. https://livingwatersranch.org/ponderosa-bunkhouse/
Rustic Shared Bunk House Minimum 10/Maximum 24
Bring own bedding (sleeping bag), towels, and toiletries.
Advance Purchase: 1 of 5 spots, 4 nights, 2 People Minimum Reservation.
$40/additional person. Must pay additional people upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. Located by Blue Spruce Chalet.
https://livingwatersranch.org/rv-tent-sites/
1 of up to 8 spots, 1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Located across creek; requires walking to activities. Must pay additional people upon arrival.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries. These are Dry camp sites on the south side of the creek for RV's & Tents.
1-2 Minimum Reservation.
$30/additional person. Must pay upon arrival. Located across creek; requires walking to activities.
Includes access to shower house - bring own towels and toiletries.
