Family Camp Meal Tickets

Cost = $13/meal. This full week ticket buys you 9 meals, which is two meals per day Tuesday-Friday, plus Saturday Breakfast. No meals will be served Monday; however, the Snack Shack will be open after evening services.

Cost = $13/meal. This full week ticket buys you 9 meals, which is two meals per day Tuesday-Friday, plus Saturday Breakfast. No meals will be served Monday; however, the Snack Shack will be open after evening services.

seeMoreDetailsMobile