Family Camp Meal Tickets

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226, USA

Full week Adult meal ticket.
$117
Cost = $13/meal. This full week ticket buys you 9 meals, which is two meals per day Tuesday-Friday, plus Saturday Breakfast. No meals will be served Monday; however, the Snack Shack will be open after evening services.
Individual Adult Meal Tickets
$13
Up to 8 individual meals can be purchased; otherwise, select the full meal ticket above for 9 meals or make another purchase of up to 8 tickets for a second person..

