Hosted by

Idaho District of the United Pentecostal Church, Inc.

About this event

Family Camp Meal Tickets 2026

3599 Garden Creek Rd

Challis, ID 83226, USA

Adult Meals - 7 meals $92.47 + tax
$98

This full week ticket buys you 7 meals, which is two meals per day Wednesday-Friday, plus Saturday Breakfast. No meals will be served before Wednesday. The Snack Shack will be open after evening services Tuesday-Friday.

OR: Adult Breakfast Meal Tickets $13.21 + tax
$14

Up to 4 individual breakfasts can be purchased per person; otherwise, select the full week ticket above for 7 meals or make another purchase of up to 4 tickets for a second person..

OR: Adult Main Meal Tickets $13.21 + tax
$14

Up to 3 individual dinners can be purchased per person; otherwise, select the full meal ticket above for 7 meals or make another purchase of up to 3 tickets for a second person..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!