Family Child Care Association Of Maine Membership

This membership is open to anyone who values and supports the work of family child care providers, including:

Students currently enrolled in a Maine technology high school or matriculated in a college-level Early Childhood Education program (not working more than part-time in a family child care program).

Center-based directors, staff, and educators who want to connect across the early childhood field.

Community supporters and allies who believe in the importance of high-quality family child care, even if they are not directly working in the field.

As a Supporter Member, you’ll receive:

Access to FCCAM updates, communications, and select professional events

Opportunities to connect with family child care professionals and mentors

Inclusion in our statewide advocacy network

Insight into family child care as a career path and the broader early childhood field

Your membership strengthens our collective voice, supports emerging professionals, and fosters collaboration across early education. Together, we can sustain and advance the vital work of family child care providers throughout Maine.