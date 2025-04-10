Family Child Care Association Of Maine Membership

Family Child Care Providers
$25

This membership is for individuals who are currently licensed or legally operating as license-exempt family childcare providers in Maine.

As a Class A provider member, you’ll receive:
Full access to exclusive member-only resources.
Discounts on training and professional development.
Voting rights in FCCAM elections.
Eligibility to serve in leadership roles within the organization.
Inclusion in statewide advocacy efforts and communications.
A strong peer network to support your professional journey.

Your membership directly supports FCCAM’s mission to elevate, advocate for, and strengthen family childcare in Maine.

Family Child Care Staff Members
$15

This membership is for individuals who work as staff in a licensed or license-exempt family childcare program but are not the primary license holder or operator.

As a Class A staff member, you’ll gain:
Full access to exclusive member-only resources.
Discounts on training and professional development.
Voting rights in FCCAM elections.
Eligibility to serve in leadership roles within the organization.
Inclusion in statewide advocacy efforts and communications.
A strong peer network to support your professional journey.

Staff members are vital to quality care. This membership supports their growth and engagement in Maine’s family childcare community.

Individual Supporter
$15

This membership is open to anyone who values and supports the work of family child care providers, including:

  • Students currently enrolled in a Maine technology high school or matriculated in a college-level Early Childhood Education program (not working more than part-time in a family child care program).
  • Center-based directors, staff, and educators who want to connect across the early childhood field.
  • Community supporters and allies who believe in the importance of high-quality family child care, even if they are not directly working in the field.

As a Supporter Member, you’ll receive:

  • Access to FCCAM updates, communications, and select professional events
  • Opportunities to connect with family child care professionals and mentors
  • Inclusion in our statewide advocacy network
  • Insight into family child care as a career path and the broader early childhood field

Your membership strengthens our collective voice, supports emerging professionals, and fosters collaboration across early education. Together, we can sustain and advance the vital work of family child care providers throughout Maine.

