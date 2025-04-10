Family Child Care Association Of Maine Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This membership is for individuals who are currently licensed or legally operating as license-exempt family childcare providers in Maine.
As a Class A provider member, you’ll receive:
Full access to exclusive member-only resources.
Discounts on training and professional development.
Voting rights in FCCAM elections.
Eligibility to serve in leadership roles within the organization.
Inclusion in statewide advocacy efforts and communications.
A strong peer network to support your professional journey.
Your membership directly supports FCCAM’s mission to elevate, advocate for, and strengthen family childcare in Maine.
This membership is for individuals who work as staff in a licensed or license-exempt family childcare program but are not the primary license holder or operator.
As a Class A staff member, you’ll gain:
Staff members are vital to quality care. This membership supports their growth and engagement in Maine’s family childcare community.
This membership is open to anyone who values and supports the work of family child care providers, including:
As a Supporter Member, you’ll receive:
Your membership strengthens our collective voice, supports emerging professionals, and fosters collaboration across early education. Together, we can sustain and advance the vital work of family child care providers throughout Maine.
