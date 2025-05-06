Family Childcare & Center Enrichment Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Third Row Cottage, 4 bedroom 3 ½ bath. Sand Castle Club linen service with beds made and No Worries Comforters. Large, private swimming oasis with waterfall feature and hot tub surrounded by beautiful palm trees, professional landscaping, and lounge chairs. Elevator available to all three levels. This home is a beautifully decorated reverse floor plan and situated to ensure every moment spent here will be the perfect moment. The top floor offers ocean views from the kitchen and living area as well as a top-floor primary king suite with a balcony and private bath. Two queen bedrooms are on the middle level, as well as a media room with a Smart TV, perfect for an after-dinner movie. The fourth bedroom with a king and ensuite bath is located on the ground level for extra privacy. 6 Smart TVs with access to live streaming apps. Wireless Internet access. Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered and open decks with rockers on all levels, gas grill, and enclosed hot/cold outside shower. Outdoor storage closet with beach cart, beach chairs, and beach toys. Just a short walk to nearby beach access. Weekly only. No smoking. No pets. 102 Purdie Street.

