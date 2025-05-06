Family Childcare & Center Enrichment Foundation Inc
Sales closed
Family Childcare & Center Enrichment Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
Prince Electric Guitar
$2,500
Starting bid
Fender Squier Stratocaster, Telecaster or similar — models and colors vary
Signed by: Prince (d. 4/21/2016)
B.B. King 11x14 Photo
$400
Starting bid
Signed by: B. B. King (d. 5/14/2015)
8A Star Wars
$900
Starting bid
Limited Edition – “Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi” (2017 Movie) – Official Movie Poster – (11 Autographs) – ***Extremely Rare Item*** Limited Edition and Individually Numbered to Only 100 Worldwide – Custom Framed With Laser Cut “Star Wars The Last Jedi ” Logo Laser Cut In The Matting of The Frame – Signed by: Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) & Rian Johnson (Director)
Harry Potter 11X14 Poster
$600
Starting bid
Signed by: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint
Rolling Stones
$1,850
Starting bid
“Sticky Fingers” — Autographed 8×10 Photo, plus 12″ Gold Record Album, Mini Guitar and EIGHT (8) Vintage Replica Concert Tickets — Custom-Designed Black Suede Matting & Museum-Quality Gold Frame.
Signed by: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood & Charlie Watts (d. 8/24/2021)
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 8x10 Photo Display
$500
Starting bid
This item comes beautifully custom framed with double-layered black and silver matting, elegant black museum-quality frame, and black-on-silver engraved nameplate. Framed in this piece are ONE (1) 8x10 Photo Autographed by music icon Beyonce, ONE (1) replica pass to the theatrical release of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, and ONE (1) replica ticket commemorating the opening night performance of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden!
Signed by: Beyonce
Muhammad Ali
$1,250
Starting bid
***Extremely RARE Item*** Autographed in the following manner: “Muhammad Ali AKA Cassius Clay” – Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali on March 6, 1964 as he referred to the name “Cassius Clay” as his slave name. Any autographs signed “Muhammad Ali AKA Cassius Clay” are the most sought-after and desirable signature of Ali. We have a very limited number of boxing gloves signed in this manner, as very late in his life, he agreed to sign some very rare autographs in this manner. Comes in its own custom-designed plexiglass boxing glove case.
Signed by: Muhammad Ali AKA Cassius Clay (d. 6/3/2016)
Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers Jersey
$1,750
Starting bid
Limited Quantity Available – This jersey comes custom-designed in a black frame with purple suede matting and yellow outline (Lakers Official Team Colors) – museum quality. Included are (2) Official Lakers Patches and (2) 8×10-inch photos of LeBron James.
Signed by: LeBron James
Steelers Legends Helmet
$2,000
Starting bid
Includes Custom Designed Display Case and Nameplate – Autographed By 10 Steelers Legends
Signed by: Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger, Lynn Swann, Jerome Bettis, Hines Ward, Le’Veon Bell, Troy Polamalu, Franco Harris, Mean Joe Greene, Rod Woodson, Jack Ham & Jack Lambert
The Amazing Spider Man Limited Edition 11x14 photo display
$900
Starting bid
***Extremely Rare Item*** Limited Edition – Individually Numbered To Only 50 Available In The World. – This item comes beautifully custom-framed with laser-cut matting, an engraved nameplate, and two additional 11×14 pieces of comic book cover art. Featured comic book art includes “Amazing Fantasy #15” (the first appearance of Spider-Man from August 1962) and “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” (the first in the Spider-Man comic series from March 1963).
Signed by: Stan Lee (d. 11/12/2018)
Top Gun Movie Poster
$650
Starting bid
Signed by: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tim Robbins, Tom Skerritt, and Meg Ryan
President Barack Obama 11x14 Photo
$500
Starting bid
44th President of the United States from 2009-2017
Signed by: President Barack Obama
Dale Earnhart, Sr. 11x14 Photo Nascar
$550
Starting bid
Signed by: Dale Earnhardt, Sr. (d. 2/18/2001)
The Beatles Gold Record Album Display
$1,550
Starting bid
Cottage Rental
$2,000
Starting bid
Third Row Cottage, 4 bedroom 3 ½ bath. Sand Castle Club linen service with beds made and No Worries Comforters. Large, private swimming oasis with waterfall feature and hot tub surrounded by beautiful palm trees, professional landscaping, and lounge chairs. Elevator available to all three levels. This home is a beautifully decorated reverse floor plan and situated to ensure every moment spent here will be the perfect moment. The top floor offers ocean views from the kitchen and living area as well as a top-floor primary king suite with a balcony and private bath. Two queen bedrooms are on the middle level, as well as a media room with a Smart TV, perfect for an after-dinner movie.
The fourth bedroom with a king and ensuite bath is located on the ground level for extra privacy. 6 Smart TVs with access to live streaming apps. Wireless Internet access. Stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered and open decks with rockers on all levels, gas grill, and enclosed hot/cold outside shower. Outdoor storage closet with beach cart, beach chairs, and beach toys. Just a short walk to nearby beach access. Weekly only. No smoking. No pets. 102 Purdie Street.
