Family Color Run 5k

5840 FL-207 E

Elkton, FL 32033, USA

Title Sponsorship
$2,500

As our premier event partner, the Title Sponsor receives:

  • Group race entry (Includes up to 10 race entries)
  • Premium recognition signs featuring your business name at multiple SJC parks.
  • Largest logo placement on the official race t-shirt and prominent display on the event webpage.
  • Title Sponsorship featured in our e-newsletter, recognized across our social media channels, and invited to host an outreach table at the event.
  • You will also have the opportunity to include promotional items in participant swag bags.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold Sponsors receives:

  • 4 complimentary race entries
  • logo placement on the official race t-shirt,
  • Your business will be mentioned on website, social media, and newsletter channels
  • Invitation to host an outreach table at the event with option to include promotional items in swag bags.
Silver Sponsorship
$500

Silver Sponsors receives:

  • 2 complimentary race entries,
  • logo placement on the official race t-shirt,
  • recognition on social media channels and event webpage.
  • Invitation to host an outreach table at the event with option to include promotional items in swag bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!