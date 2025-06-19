Family Cooking Class on DATE

One child + one parent. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for one low-income student to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
One child + one parent. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for one low-income student to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Family of 3
$165
Two children + one parent OR one child + two parents. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for two low-income students to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Two children + one parent OR one child + two parents. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for two low-income students to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Family of 4
$210
Two children + two parents OR three children + one parent. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for three low-income student to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Two children + two parents OR three children + one parent. For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for three low-income student to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Three children + two caregivers
$250
For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for four low-income students to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
For children age 6 to 14. Your registration not only covers the cost of your family’s experience—it also offsets the cost for four low-income students to participate in an after-school healthy cooking class.
Sponsor a Student
$55
Scale your impact! A $55 donation covers the full cost for one low-income student to attend an after-school healthy cooking class. Want to make a bigger impact? Simply increase the quantity to sponsor more students. Your support makes a big difference!
Scale your impact! A $55 donation covers the full cost for one low-income student to attend an after-school healthy cooking class. Want to make a bigger impact? Simply increase the quantity to sponsor more students. Your support makes a big difference!
Add a donation for Little Chefs, Big Change
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!