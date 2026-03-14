PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

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PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

Family Dance 2026 Meal Pre-Order

17520 Redwood Rd

Castro Valley, CA 94546, USA

Classic Hamburger
$13

All natural angus beef, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onions, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce.

Classic Cheeseburger
$14

All natural angus beef patty, American cheese, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, Kosher dill pickle, red onions, tomatoes, Maverick's Burger Sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger
$15

American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo.

Veggie Burger
$13

House made black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, mixed greens, red onion, tortilla strips chipotle mayo on whole wheat bun.

French Fries
$7
Garlic Fries
$9
Kids Chicken Fingers + Fries
$10
Kids Hot Dog + Fries
$10
Kids Sliders + Fries
$10
Water
$3
It's It - Chocolate
$6
It's It - Vanilla
$6
It's It - Mint
$6

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