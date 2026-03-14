Family Dance 2026 Meal Pre-Order

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All natural angus beef, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onions, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce.
All natural angus beef patty, American cheese, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, Kosher dill pickle, red onions, tomatoes, Maverick's Burger Sauce.
American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo.
House made black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, mixed greens, red onion, tortilla strips chipotle mayo on whole wheat bun.
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