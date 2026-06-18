A vibrant poster advertises a "Family Day Cookout" with a diverse group of people enjoying a barbecue in front of a mosque, set against a colorful, patterned border.
MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

Hosted by

MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

About this event

Family Day Cookout 2026

400 W Sugar Creek Rd

Charlotte, NC 28213, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

🍔🌭

MECCA is excited to invite you and your loved ones to our upcoming Family Day Cookout! It will be a wonderful opportunity for us to gather, share a meal, and strengthen our community bonds.

Volunteer
Free

MECCA will be providing the food, but we are asking you if they could assist with the beverages (water, juice, soda, etc.) to help keep everyone refreshed or if you can volunteer for any duties that may arise that day. If you are able to contribute or volunteer, please let us know.

Add a donation for MECCA of Masjid Ash-Shaheed

$

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