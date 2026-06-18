Family Day Cookout 2026

About this event
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MECCA is excited to invite you and your loved ones to our upcoming Family Day Cookout! It will be a wonderful opportunity for us to gather, share a meal, and strengthen our community bonds.
MECCA will be providing the food, but we are asking you if they could assist with the beverages (water, juice, soda, etc.) to help keep everyone refreshed or if you can volunteer for any duties that may arise that day. If you are able to contribute or volunteer, please let us know.
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