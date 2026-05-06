Family Day FDF MODDF Scratch

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About this event
Pay your fee to have your passport stamped.
Entry to the scratch will be donated to the MODD Kennel Hospital Fund to be sent by the Swamp Dawgs MODD Pound 148.
Each ticket is $5
If you would like to donate to the Cat Food Fund for TPAS. These donations will go towards a group donation to TPAS for purchasing cat food that is desperately needed.
You should really pay in advance so you don't have to scratch during the Scratch!
You can pay $5 in advance to protect you from incurring any fines during the scratch!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!