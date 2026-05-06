Fleur de Fleas MODDF

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Fleur de Fleas MODDF

About this event

Family Day FDF MODDF Scratch

206 St Pius St

Houma, LA 70363, USA

Stamp Fee
$1

Pay your fee to have your passport stamped.

MODD Kennel Children's Hospital Fund - Entry
$4

Entry to the scratch will be donated to the MODD Kennel Hospital Fund to be sent by the Swamp Dawgs MODD Pound 148.

Additional Kennel Children's Hospital Fund Donations
$5

Each ticket is $5

Donation to TPAS for Cat Food
$25

If you would like to donate to the Cat Food Fund for TPAS. These donations will go towards a group donation to TPAS for purchasing cat food that is desperately needed.

Stop Scratching Fine
$1

You should really pay in advance so you don't have to scratch during the Scratch!

Fine Protector
$5

You can pay $5 in advance to protect you from incurring any fines during the scratch!

Add a donation for Fleur de Fleas MODDF

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!