Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

Hosted by

Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

About this event

Family Disco Bingo Night - PTO Pre-Sale

13080 Cogburn Rd

Milton, GA 30004, USA

Bingo Play Pass
$8

Pricing is per player and covers 10 rounds of bingo, including one grand prize round.

Raffle Tickets
$1

Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win from our fantastic raffle baskets and prizes, including gift certificates, family fun packages, and more!

Hot Dog Combo
$5

Combo includes 1 Hot Dog + 1 Bag of Chips


*Additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Burger Combo
$7

Combo includes 1 Burger + 1 Bag of Chips


*Additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Pizza Combo
$5

Combo includes 1 Slice of Pizza + 1 Bag of Chips


*Additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Add a donation for Cogburn Woods Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!