Family Enrichment Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Family Enrichment Center, Inc.

About this event

Family Enrichment Center's Run & Walk for Children: Family Matters Expo

885 Mount Olivet Rd

Bowling Green, KY 42101

For Profit Business
$100

All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each

For Profit Business w/Door Prize Donation
$75

All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each

Non-Profit
$50

All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each

Non-Profit w/ Door Prize Donation
$25

All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each

Additional Meal Ticket
$5

Each booth registration comes with 2 tickets.

Add a donation for Family Enrichment Center, Inc.

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