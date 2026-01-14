Family Enrichment Center's Run & Walk for Children: Family Matters Expo

Hosted by
About this event
All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each
All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each
All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each
All vendors will be allotted 8’ X 10’ of space with a table and two chairs provided. The registration fee includes two meal tickets for the Pasta Party. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each
Each booth registration comes with 2 tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!