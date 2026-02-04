Inclusive Eats DBA No Apology Events

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Inclusive Eats DBA No Apology Events

About this event

Family Farm and Pizza Day

W Townline Rd

Illinois, USA

General Admission
$15

Family Farm and Pizza day includes use of the big barn with the tables and chairs, games area inside around the dance floor and the dance floor available for dancing, sound system for music, time to feed the goats and chickens as well as pet/brush the donkey and a pony and interact with the horses. Outdoor games like bags, hula hoops, and more.

Non- Eater
$10

If you are not eating, the farm charges $10 per person.

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