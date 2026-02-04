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About this event
Family Farm and Pizza day includes use of the big barn with the tables and chairs, games area inside around the dance floor and the dance floor available for dancing, sound system for music, time to feed the goats and chickens as well as pet/brush the donkey and a pony and interact with the horses. Outdoor games like bags, hula hoops, and more.
If you are not eating, the farm charges $10 per person.
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