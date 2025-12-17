Horses 4 Heroes Inc

Horses 4 Heroes Inc

Family Farm Days 2026

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

Admission Child - Military/First Responder (age 2 to 13)
$10

Hero Admission is $10 and includes a kid's horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Please do not make a reservation for adults to accompany children.


Admission Child - Local/Neighbor (age 2 to 13)
$15

Locals Admission is $15 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Teens 14 to 17 are FREE when accompanied by a younger sibling.


Admission Child - Non-Resident (age 2 to 13)
$20

Visiting from out of town? Welcome! Admission is $20 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Teens 14 to 17 are free with paid younger siblings.

Toddler - Ages 6 to 23 months (with paid admission)
Free

Your toddler can join in the fun for free if accompanied by an older sibling.

Toddler - Ages 6 to 23 months
$10

Your toddler can join in the fun, horse rides are not included for toddlers under 24 months. FREE when attending with an older sibling.

Veterans and Seniors
Free

Veterans and seniors are welcome during Family Farm Days. If you are accompanying children, please do not make a reservation.

Teens (13 to 17)
Free

Admission during Family Farm Days is FREE for teens, 14 to 17, when accompanied by a younger sibling.

Friday Admission (Fridays ONLY)
$10

Our thank you to you, now admission on Fridays for children 2 to 13 is $10, free admission for parents and teens 14 to 17.

Admission - Mama Social
$10

We are offering Mama Social members $10 admission for kids 2 to 13, during Family Farm Days. Thank you for your support!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!