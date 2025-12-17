Family Farm Days 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Hero Admission is $10 and includes a kid's horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Please do not make a reservation for adults to accompany children.
Locals Admission is $15 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Teens 14 to 17 are FREE when accompanied by a younger sibling.
Visiting from out of town? Welcome! Admission is $20 and includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and barn animals and playtime in our fenced play area. Teens 14 to 17 are free with paid younger siblings.
Your toddler can join in the fun for free if accompanied by an older sibling.
Your toddler can join in the fun, horse rides are not included for toddlers under 24 months. FREE when attending with an older sibling.
Veterans and seniors are welcome during Family Farm Days. If you are accompanying children, please do not make a reservation.
Admission during Family Farm Days is FREE for teens, 14 to 17, when accompanied by a younger sibling.
Our thank you to you, now admission on Fridays for children 2 to 13 is $10, free admission for parents and teens 14 to 17.
We are offering Mama Social members $10 admission for kids 2 to 13, during Family Farm Days. Thank you for your support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!