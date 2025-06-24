Hempfield Band Parents Association Inc
eventClosed
Family Festival Ads 2025
addExtraDonation
$
Full Page Ad
$100
Full page ad (7.5" wide x 10" tall)
Full page ad (7.5" wide x 10" tall)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Half Page Ad
$50
Half page ad (Horizontal 7.5" wide x 5" tall)
Half page ad (Horizontal 7.5" wide x 5" tall)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Quarter Page Ad
$25
Quarter page ad (Vertical 3.5" wide x 5" tall)
Quarter page ad (Vertical 3.5" wide x 5" tall)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Spartangram
$20
Spartangrams (100 characters and professional band photo)
Spartangrams (100 characters and professional band photo)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout