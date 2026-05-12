Family Festival Sponsorships

About this event
A special sponsorship oportunity for St. Rose of Lima school families! Show your family's support for one of our most beloved community traditions while being recognized as a Family Festival sponsor. As a special thank-you, the class with the most family sponsorships by June 15th wins a special ice cream party!
Take center stage as our exclusive Showmobile Sponsor as the Showmobile makes its exciting return to the Family Festival. With different entertainment featured each night- from school groups and community showcases to crowd-favorite cover bands- your name or business will be prominently featured in front of the Showmobile for all 5 festival nights, plus recognition on our Merrick Road LED sign leading up to the festival, social media, festival website, and printed event materials. Sponsorship includes 4 Unlimited Ride Bracelets for one festival night to enjoy with family or guests.
Elevate your visibility as a Large Rides Sponsor! Your name or business will be prominently displayed at one of the festival's signature large rides- an exciting centerpiece that draws attention all night long across all 5 festival nights. Sponsorship also includes recognition on our Merrick Road LED sign leading up to the festival, social media, festival website, and printed event material.
Get in on the excitement as the Wheel of Chance Sponsor! Your name or business will be prominently featured in one of the festival's most lively and high-energy attractions, where guests gather for a little friendly fun and excitement all night long. Sponsorship also includes recognition on our Merrick Road LED sign leading up to the festival, social media, festival website, and printed event materials.
Be part of the smiles as our Kiddie Rides Sponsor! Your name of business will be prominently featured in the heart of our family-friendly kiddie ride area, where our youngest festivalgoers make some of their favorite memories. Sponsorship includes recognition throughout all 5 festival nights.
Reach new heights as our Rock Climbing Wall Sponsor! Your name of business will be prominently featured at one of the festival's most exciting interactive attractions, where guests of all ages can take on the climb and enough the challenge. Sponsorship includes visibility throughout all 5 festival nights.
Step up to the mound as our Radar Pitch Sponsor! Your name or business will be featured at one of the festival's most competitive fan-favorite attractions, where guests test their pitching speed and bring out their inner all-star. Sponsorship includes visibility throughout all 5 festival nights.
Showcase your business within our main festival seating tent, where families and guests gather nightly to relax, enjoy their meals, and spend time together. Your business name will be featured throughout this high-traffic communal space, offering repeated visibility across all 5 festival nights.
Show your family's support for St. Rose in a meaningful way! This sponsorship is a wonderful opportunity for parish and school families to celebrate our community while being recognized as part of the fun during one of our most beloved annual traditions.
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