Family Festival Sponsorships

Take center stage as our exclusive Showmobile Sponsor as the Showmobile makes its exciting return to the Family Festival. With different entertainment featured each night- from school groups and community showcases to crowd-favorite cover bands- your name or business will be prominently featured in front of the Showmobile for all 5 festival nights, plus recognition on our Merrick Road LED sign leading up to the festival, social media, festival website, and printed event materials. Sponsorship includes 4 Unlimited Ride Bracelets for one festival night to enjoy with family or guests.