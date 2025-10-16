Join us for a fun-filled evening of friendly competition at the Georgetown Rotary Club Family Feud between the Employees at the Georgetown Community Hospital. This in-person event will be held Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 6pm at Country Boy Brewing, located in the heart of Georgetown, KY.

At the Georgetown Rotary Club Family Feud, you'll enjoy a buffet including Pork BBQ while watching the hospital face off at a game of Family Feud. Get ready to have a fantastic time!