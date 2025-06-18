Family Fiesta 2025

Family Fiesta Friday, August 15, from 4–7 PM Friday, August 15, from 4–7 PM at 546 Rumsey St SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Cost: For Profit Vendor - $100.00 | Non-Profit Vendor - $50.00 Make checks payable to (and mail to): Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association, 1260 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Exposure: Expected attendance is 500+ Table: One 6-foot table and two chairs are provided with the registration fee. (You may bring your own tent, but it cannot be bigger than a 10x10. If you are bringing a tent, please let us know.) Materials: Vendors may distribute materials that support your company/organizations mission (pamphlets, brochures, pens, etc.) to attract guests to your table.

