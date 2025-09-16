Family First of SETX's Silent Auction

4201 S Major Dr, Beaumont, TX 77707, USA
Celebrate Houston Astros history with this collectible package featuring a Craig Biggio signed baseball (HOF 2015) and the book 100 Things Astros Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die, signed by author and Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart.
Craig Biggio is a 7x MLB All-Star, 4x Gold Glove winner, 5x Silver Slugger, Roberto Clemente Award recipient, and a proud member of the 3,000-hit club (3,060). His iconic jersey #7 was retired by the Astros upon his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.
This unique pairing — a Hall of Famer’s autograph and a fan-favorite book with a foreword by Biggio himself — is a must-have for any Astros fan.
An absolute showstopper for Astros fans and serious collectors alike! This official MLB baseball was signed by the entire Houston Astros clubhouse on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Daikin Park during their game against the New York Yankees.
Featuring 33 signatures, this historic ball includes current stars José Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Jeremy Peña, and is also signed by Astros Manager Joe Espada.
Team-signed baseballs of this caliber are rarely made available to the public — making this an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind piece of Astros history. Perfect for displaying in your home, office, or private collection.
The ultimate prize for any Astros die-hard. Don’t miss your chance to own it!
Over Shoveler Pond
by Crystal Lynn Garrett
This award-winning photograph was captured after 11 hours of patient observation at Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge’s Shoveler Pond. Just as the sun was setting, a flock of Roseate Spoonbills and White Ibis lifted into the pink-streaked sky — a fleeting moment of wild beauty, preserved forever in this image.
Over Shoveler Pond was honored as the Winner in Houston Audubon’s prestigious 2023 Photo Contest, judged by nationally recognized conservationists and artists.
About the Artist
Crystal Lynn Garrett is a Houston-based award-winning wildlife photographer, birder, wealth manager, and author. Since 2016, Crystal has been devoted to birding and photography, spending countless hours in the field capturing the fleeting beauty of Texas and Gulf Coast birdlife.
In addition to her photography, Crystal is a nationally recognized wealth manager in Houston, celebrated for her innovative, client-centered approach and leadership in the financial services industry. She is also the forthcoming author of The Next Chapter: Navigating Life and Wealth in Retirement (2025), a guide that blends financial wisdom with life-purpose planning.
Her artistry — whether in finance, writing, or photography — reflects a central theme: slowing down, paying attention, and creating something enduring.
A true treasure for music lovers! 🎶 This handmade Delaney guitar (crafted in Texas, retail value $2,500) was generously donated and personally signed by award-winning blues guitarist Mike Zito. Known worldwide for his soulful sound, dynamic performances, and multiple Blues Music Awards, Zito has toured the globe and recorded with some of the biggest names in blues and rock.
This one-of-a-kind guitar isn’t just an instrument – it’s a collector’s piece that blends craftsmanship, artistry, and music history. Perfect for any guitarist, fan, or collector looking to own a piece of blues legacy.
Take home a piece of football history! This Dallas Cowboys jersey is beautifully framed in a shadow box and personally signed by star quarterback Dak Prescott. Along with his signature, Prescott added the inspirational message “One Day at a Time” — a phrase that reflects his resilience, leadership, and dedication both on and off the field.
This one-of-a-kind collector’s item is not just for Cowboys fans, but for any sports enthusiast who admires perseverance, excellence, and heart. Display-ready and preserved for generations to come.
This collector’s guitar is a unique blend of country music and sports history. Signed in 2009, it carries the autographs of country music legends Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker, Tracy Byrd, Zona Jones, and Scott Magill, along with MLB All-Star Jay Bruce.
Whether you’re a fan of country music, baseball, or both, this guitar represents an unforgettable moment where stars from different worlds came together. Originally purchased for $250, this one-of-a-kind piece is both a display-worthy collectible and a conversation starter.
Hometown star Jay Bruce Own a piece of MLB history with this New York Mets jersey signed by Jay Bruce. A three-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, Bruce was known for his powerful bat and clutch home runs during his career.
Step into the future of gaming and entertainment with the Meta Quest 3, the latest all-in-one virtual reality headset. With stunning graphics, immersive sound, and intuitive controls, this VR system lets you explore endless worlds — from epic adventures and live concerts to fitness, sports, and social hangouts.
Cheers to local flavor! This Buckstin Brewery gift basket is packed with craft brews and specialty items straight from one of SETX’s favorite breweries. With a $175 value, it’s the perfect mix of beer-lover essentials — whether you’re gifting it, sharing it, or keeping it all to yourself.
Carry style everywhere you go with this authentic Coach backpack. Known for its timeless design and quality craftsmanship, this bag is both practical and chic — perfect for everyday wear, travel, or as a luxury gift.
Add a touch of timeless elegance with this Charles Nacol watch. Known for classic jewelry and accessories, Charles Nacol pieces carry a reputation for style and sophistication in Southeast Texas.
Travel in style with this sleek black quilted duffel-style bag. Spacious yet lightweight, it’s perfect for weekend getaways, gym trips, or as a chic carry-on. Comes complete with a matching black pouch for smaller essentials and a luggage tag for easy identification.
Entertain in style with this charcuterie basket, perfect for gatherings, date nights, or treating yourself. The set includes two long serving boards plus a hand-selected assortment of gourmet goodies (as pictured) — ideal for building the ultimate spread of meats, cheeses, fruits, and more.
A perfect combo for Harley fans! This set includes:
• Harley-Davidson blanket tote — a cozy blanket conveniently attached to a stylish carry bag, perfect for road trips, picnics, or sporting events.
• Harley-Davidson ceramic cookie jar — bold and practical, great for your kitchen, man cave, or as a collectible display piece.
