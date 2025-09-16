Family First of SETX's Silent Auction

Celebrate Houston Astros history with this collectible package featuring a Craig Biggio signed baseball (HOF 2015) and the book 100 Things Astros Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die, signed by author and Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart.

Craig Biggio is a 7x MLB All-Star, 4x Gold Glove winner, 5x Silver Slugger, Roberto Clemente Award recipient, and a proud member of the 3,000-hit club (3,060). His iconic jersey #7 was retired by the Astros upon his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

This unique pairing — a Hall of Famer’s autograph and a fan-favorite book with a foreword by Biggio himself — is a must-have for any Astros fan.