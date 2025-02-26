Family-Friendly Bingo Event

8001 Bustleton Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19152, USA

Reserved Table of 8
$64
Sit together, play together! Your table of 8 and any opening seating tickets you purchase will be reserved. For example, if you order 1 table + 3 opening seats, all 11 tickets will be seated together.

Opening Seating
$8

Seating is first come, first serve, but will have plenty of space for all attendees.

Community Chest Raffle ONLY (1 chance)
$5

Can't make it to Bingo? Support our fundraiser by entering the Community Chest Raffle – Valued at Over $450! 🦅

YOU WILL BE ENTERED FOR FIVE CHANCES TO WIN - this prize is packed with Philly fun for the whole family—and it’s valued at over $450!

Here’s what’s inside:

“Fly, Eagles, Fly” 16x20 Artwork by Art of Words – beautifully framed ($100 value)
6 Admission Tickets to The Philly Skate Plex ($86 value)
6 Deluxe Tickets with socks to Urban Air Adventure Park, Willow Grove ($180 value)
Eagles Bingo & Card Game Set – courtesy of Oriental Trading ($60 value)
Dining Gift Card to Nifty Fifty’s ($50 value)

Winners do not need to be present to win and will be contacted shortly after the event.

Community Chest Raffle ONLY (5 chances)
$20

Can't make it to Bingo? Support our fundraiser by entering the Community Chest Raffle – Valued at Over $450! 🦅

YOU WILL BE ENTERED FOR FIVE CHANCES TO WIN - this prize is packed with Philly fun for the whole family—and it’s valued at over $450!

Here’s what’s inside:

“Fly, Eagles, Fly” 16x20 Artwork by Art of Words – beautifully framed ($100 value)
6 Admission Tickets to The Philly Skate Plex ($86 value)
6 Deluxe Tickets with socks to Urban Air Adventure Park, Willow Grove ($180 value)
Eagles Bingo & Card Game Set – courtesy of Oriental Trading ($60 value)
Dining Gift Card to Nifty Fifty’s ($50 value)

Winners do not need to be present to win and will be contacted shortly after the event.

