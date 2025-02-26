Family-Friendly Bingo Event

Sit together, play together! Your table of 8 and any opening seating tickets you purchase will be reserved. For example, if you order 1 table + 3 opening seats, all 11 tickets will be seated together.
Seating is first come, first serve, but will have plenty of space for all attendees.
Can't make it to Bingo? Support our fundraiser by entering the Community Chest Raffle – Valued at Over $450! 🦅
YOU WILL BE ENTERED FOR FIVE CHANCES TO WIN - this prize is packed with Philly fun for the whole family—and it’s valued at over $450!
Here’s what’s inside:
“Fly, Eagles, Fly” 16x20 Artwork by Art of Words – beautifully framed ($100 value)
6 Admission Tickets to The Philly Skate Plex ($86 value)
6 Deluxe Tickets with socks to Urban Air Adventure Park, Willow Grove ($180 value)
Eagles Bingo & Card Game Set – courtesy of Oriental Trading ($60 value)
Dining Gift Card to Nifty Fifty’s ($50 value)
Winners do not need to be present to win and will be contacted shortly after the event.
Can't make it to Bingo? Support our fundraiser by entering the Community Chest Raffle – Valued at Over $450! 🦅
YOU WILL BE ENTERED FOR FIVE CHANCES TO WIN - this prize is packed with Philly fun for the whole family—and it’s valued at over $450!
Here’s what’s inside:
“Fly, Eagles, Fly” 16x20 Artwork by Art of Words – beautifully framed ($100 value)
6 Admission Tickets to The Philly Skate Plex ($86 value)
6 Deluxe Tickets with socks to Urban Air Adventure Park, Willow Grove ($180 value)
Eagles Bingo & Card Game Set – courtesy of Oriental Trading ($60 value)
Dining Gift Card to Nifty Fifty’s ($50 value)
Winners do not need to be present to win and will be contacted shortly after the event.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing