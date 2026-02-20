Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club
Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

Hosted by

Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

About this event

Add a donation for Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

$

Sales closed

Family Fun Bingo Night 2026

13065 Muscatel St

Hesperia, CA 92344, USA

Bingo Card
$2

Please select this option if you are purchasing 1 Bingo card.

Dauber
$2

Please select this option if you are purchasing 1 dauber.

3 pack of Bingo Cards
$5

Please select this option if you are purchasing 3 Bingo cards.

3 pack of Daubers
$5

Please select this option if you are purchasing 3 daubers.

1 dauber and 2 Bingo cards
$5

Please select this option if you are purchasing 1 dauber and 2 Bingo cards.

2 dauber and 1 Bingo card
$5

Please select this option if you are purchasing 2 daubers and 1 Bingo card.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!