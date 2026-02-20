Foster Well Inc

About this event

About this event

Family Fun Day

440 Ramsey Rd

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

Foster/Kinship/Adoptive Family
$5

Farm activities, the Cow Train, Moo Bounce, Hayride, Face Painting, Lunch catered by Chick-fil-A Christiana and more!

Family (General)
$35
$35

Farm activities, the Cow Train, Moo Bounce, Hayride, Face Painting, Lunch catered by Chick-fil-A Christiana and more!

Individual
$15
$15

Farm activities, the Cow Train, Moo Bounce, Hayride, Face Painting, Lunch catered by Chick-fil-A Christiana and more!

Activities Sponsor
$150

Recognition on marketing materials and social media, signage at the event.

Moo Bounce Sponsor
$350
$350

Recognition on marketing materials and social media, signage at the event.

Lunch Sponsor
$500
$500

Recognition on marketing materials and social media, signage at the event.

Foster/Kinship/Adoptive Family Sponsor
$500
$500

Recognition on marketing materials and social media, signage at the event.

