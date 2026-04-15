Family Fun Day: Color Run

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About this event
For children ages 6-12. Each child will receive a t-shirt and sunglasses to wear while they race through clouds of color to the finish line!
Tickets will be needed for CARNIVAL GAMES & FOOD. You will receive 20 tickets for the $5.
Purchase ahead of time, or at ticket booth the day of the event.
$0.25/ticket.
Games/2-4 tickets needed. (16 different games to play)
Food & Beverages/4-8 tickets needed
$
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