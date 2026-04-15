Boys & Girls Club Of Washington County Inc

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club Of Washington County Inc

About this event

Family Fun Day: Color Run

925 N Silverbrook Dr

West Bend, WI 53090, USA

Color Run Registration
$10

For children ages 6-12. Each child will receive a t-shirt and sunglasses to wear while they race through clouds of color to the finish line!

Tickets for CARNIVAL GAMES & FOOD for day of event.
$5

Tickets will be needed for CARNIVAL GAMES & FOOD. You will receive 20 tickets for the $5.

Purchase ahead of time, or at ticket booth the day of the event.

$0.25/ticket.

Games/2-4 tickets needed. (16 different games to play)

Food & Beverages/4-8 tickets needed

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Club Of Washington County Inc

$

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