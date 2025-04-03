MSD Frederick PSA Inc

MSD Frederick PSA Inc

Family Fun Fest

400 S Carroll St

Frederick, MD 21701, USA

All-Access Wristband
$25
Wristband required for each child age 4 and up. Wristbands must be purchased individually for the first two children in each family. Each additional child (age 4 and up) is $10. Each wristband includes unlimited access to games and activities, plus one bag of popcorn and one bag of cotton candy.
Wristband for 3rd kid and beyond
$15
Wristband for additional children (after the first two in the same family), ages 4 and up. Includes unlimited access to games and activities, one bag of popcorn, and one bag of cotton candy.
Wristband for kids aged 3 and under
Free
Wristband for kids aged 3 and under. Includes access to unlimited games and activities.

