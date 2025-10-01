Family Fun Fest Silent Auction

Hosted by
Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce donated a SIGNED baseball from Billy Wagner a left-handed pitcher that played for:
Houston Astros
Philadelphia Phillies
New York Mets
Boston Red Sox
Atlanta Braves
Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025
Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce donated a SIGNED baseball by Johnny Damon!
Play MLB for 18 seasons for:
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays
Cleveland Indians
Winning 2 World Series titles!
Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has donated a SIGNED Baseball bat from Alan Trammell.
Trammell first was drafted in the MLB by Detroit Tigers for over 15 years. He coached multiple teams int he MLB:
Detroit Tigers
San Diego Padres
Chicago Cubs
Arizona Diamondbacks
He was also a manager for Detroit Tigers & Arizona Diamondbacks.
Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has donated a SIGNED Baseball bat from Ryne Sandberg who has unfortunately passed away this past July from Cancer.
He played for the Philadelphia Phillies & Chicago Cubs for a total of 16 seasons!
