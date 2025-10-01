Hosted by

The Brookie Foundation

About this event

Family Fun Fest Silent Auction

Signed Baseball- Billy Wagner item
$20

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce donated a SIGNED baseball from Billy Wagner a left-handed pitcher that played for:
 Houston Astros
 Philadelphia Phillies
 New York Mets
 Boston Red Sox
 Atlanta Braves

Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025 

Signed Baseball- Johnny Damon item
$20

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce donated a SIGNED baseball  by Johnny Damon!

Play MLB for 18 seasons for:
 Boston Red Sox
 New York Yankees
 Detroit Tigers
 Tampa Bay Rays
 Cleveland Indians

Winning  2 World Series titles!

Signed Baseball Bat- Alan Trammell item
$20

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has donated a SIGNED Baseball bat from Alan Trammell.

Trammell first was drafted in the MLB by Detroit Tigers for over 15 years. He coached multiple teams int he MLB:
 Detroit Tigers
 San Diego Padres
 Chicago Cubs
 Arizona Diamondbacks

He was also a manager for Detroit Tigers & Arizona Diamondbacks.

Signed Baseball Bat- Ryne Sandberg item
$25

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has donated a SIGNED Baseball bat from Ryne Sandberg who has unfortunately passed away this past July from Cancer.

He played for the Philadelphia Phillies & Chicago Cubs for a total of 16 seasons! 

