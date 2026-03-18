Family Fun Night 2026 Donation Request

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About this event
Sam's Club or Costco Gift Cards for the committees to pick up rice, Spam, canned drinks, bottled water and snacks that may be needed.
14 cases needed
20 packs needed
20 boxes needed
Single serving cookies, energy/granola bars (no nuts, please), Rice Krispy Treats, Oreos, chocolate chip cookies
12 boxes needed
5 bags needed
10 - 8 packs needed
8 packages needed
3 bottles needed
8 boxes requested
example - https://www.walmart.com/ip/E-Frutti-Gummy-Burgers-Candy-60-Ct/192722637?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0)
Ear Buds for kids
3 pumps needed
To blow up inflatable prizes/balloons. (Please label with name and child's room number if allowing us to borrow)
3 packs needed.
Costco/Sam's Club pack.
Non perishable items, please.
Silent Auction
Silent Auction
Toys and games that have all their pieces/parts and works, please.
Country Store
Country Store
**Drop off Thursday, May 14th 5:0pm - 7:00pm or Friday, May 15th 7:00am - 11:00am. !!**Please be nut free, individually packed and include an ingredient list on each package**!!
**Drop off Thursday, May 8th 5:00pm - 7:00pm or Friday, May 15th 7:00am - 11:00am.
12 rolls needed
$
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