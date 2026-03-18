Aikane O Nuuanu Inc

Hosted by

Aikane O Nuuanu Inc

About this event

Family Fun Night 2026 Donation Request

Nu`uanu Elementary School

drop off area

Sam's Club or Costco Gift Cards (Any Dollar Amount)
Free

Sam's Club or Costco Gift Cards for the committees to pick up rice, Spam, canned drinks, bottled water and snacks that may be needed.

Canned Juice (case)
Free

14 cases needed

Canned Pepsi/Coke (case)
Free
15 cases needed
Canned DIET Coke/Coke Zero/DIET Pepsi (case)
Free
5 cases needed
Canned Sprite/7-Up (case)
Free
5 cases needed
Bottled Water (16.9 oz - 40 pack)
Free

20 packs needed

Chips - snack size, variety box
Free

20 boxes needed

Cookies, Granola/Energy Bars,Rice Krispy Treats, Oreos
Free

Single serving cookies, energy/granola bars (no nuts, please), Rice Krispy Treats, Oreos, chocolate chip cookies


12 boxes needed

Calrose Rice - 20 lb bag
Free

5 bags needed

SPAM - 8 pack
Free

10 - 8 packs needed

Nori Sheets (50 sheets per package)
Free

8 packages needed

Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Sauce - 86oz (Costco)
Free

3 bottles needed

Sensory Squishies
Free

8 containers requested


https://a.co/d/085sD6ht

Ice Cube Squishies
Free

3 containers requested


https://a.co/d/0feK3lK5

Ear Buds
Free

Ear Buds for kids

Headphones
Free

https://a.co/d/01A8nWpT

Electric Pump (donate or borrow)
Free

3 pumps needed


To blow up inflatable prizes/balloons. (Please label with name and child's room number if allowing us to borrow)

Stuffed Animals (NEW)
Free
Lego sets, small
Free
Pencils/Pens (with designs/graphics)
Free
Stationary/note pads
Free
Buyer's Choice
Free
Anything you think will be fun as a prize.
Bunch o Balloons
Free

3 packs needed.

Costco/Sam's Club pack.

Sponge On Tattoos (packs)
Free
5 packs needed
Spray Glue (can)
Free
2 cans needed
Gift Cards
Free
Silent Auction needs gift cards to restaurants, stores, or for services. Any amount accepted.
Gift Baskets
Free

Non perishable items, please.

Silent Auction

Toys/Games (new)
Free

Silent Auction

Travel Vouchers/Hotel Stays
Free
Silent Auction
Handmade Craft Items
Free
Country Store
Gently Used Toys, Games and Books
Free

Toys and games that have all their pieces/parts and works, please.


Country Store

Gently Used Household Goods
Free

Country Store

Homemade Snack/Food Items Cookies, brownies, breads, jams...
Free

**Drop off Thursday, May 14th 5:0pm - 7:00pm or Friday, May 15th 7:00am - 11:00am. !!**Please be nut free, individually packed and include an ingredient list on each package**!!

Potted Plants
Free

**Drop off Thursday, May 8th 5:00pm - 7:00pm or Friday, May 15th 7:00am - 11:00am.

Zip Ties - 12 inch (100 count)
Free
1 pack of 100 pcs needed
Blue Painter's Tape, 1 inch
Free

12 rolls needed

Add a donation for Aikane O Nuuanu Inc

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