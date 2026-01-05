Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

Hosted by

Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

About this event

Family Fun Night at The Backyard

10441 Stadium Dr

Kalamazoo, MI 49009, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy a pizza buffet with water and lemonade, access to games and a party tent.

Couples' Rate
$50

Bring yourself and a plus one to partake in fun and games, with access to a pizza buffet, lemonade and a party tent.

Family
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a pizza buffet with water and lemonade, access to games and a party tent.

With this ticket, please pay what you can and bring your whole family, all to support the children in Van Buren County!

Add a donation for Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center

$

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