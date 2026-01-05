Family Fun Night at The Backyard

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About this event
Enjoy a pizza buffet with water and lemonade, access to games and a party tent.
Bring yourself and a plus one to partake in fun and games, with access to a pizza buffet, lemonade and a party tent.
Enjoy a pizza buffet with water and lemonade, access to games and a party tent.
With this ticket, please pay what you can and bring your whole family, all to support the children in Van Buren County!
$
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