Family Fun Night - Silent Auction Bidding (2026)

Grand View Elementary - front office or at the end of the auction

Preschool's "STEM" Basket item
$50

Starting bid

Spark curiosity with a hands-on STEM basket packed with fun and educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities. Valued at $150

Kindergarten's "Cooking Fun" Basket
$75

Starting bid

Little chefs will love this cooking-themed basket, filled with kid-friendly utensils, recipes, and ingredients to get creative in the kitchen! Valued at: $175

First Grade "Summer Fun" Basket
$100

Starting bid

Gear up for sunny days with a summer fun basket, featuring outdoor toys, games, and activities for an unforgettable season. Valued at $250

Second Grade "Camping Caddy" Basket
$100

Starting bid

Adventure awaits with a camping-themed caddy full of outdoor essentials—perfect for family camping trips or backyard adventures. Valued at $250

3rd Grade's "Craftastic" Basket
$110

Starting bid

Get creative with this craft and STEM-packed basket—perfect for family fun! Filled with exciting projects, activities, and supplies, it’s great for birthday gifts or keeping kids entertained all summer long! Valued at: $305

Fourth Grade "Treat Yourself" Basket
$100

Starting bid

Unwind in style with this ultimate self-care bundle! Featuring Owala tumblers, a yoga mat, and luxury beauty essentials, this basket is perfect for relaxation. Sip, pamper, and enjoy some well-deserved “me time”! Valued at $260

Fourth Grade "Mom's Faves" Basket
$100

Starting bid

A heartfelt collection of mom-approved favorites, making the perfect Mother’s Day surprise! Valued at $260

Fifth Grade "Coffee Lovers" Basket
$80

Starting bid

The ultimate gift for coffee enthusiasts—gourmet coffee, mugs, and sweet treats to fuel any caffeine lover’s day. Valued at $225

Fifth Grade's "Coffee Bar" Basket
$80

Starting bid

The perfect pick-me-up for any coffee enthusiast! Enjoy Erie Coffee Roasters beans, a coffee mill, and a cozy blanket for the ultimate coffee experience. Valued at: $225

Boulder Tea House Basket
$45

Starting bid

A beautiful basket full of goodies and two tickets for tea at The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse. Imagine getting dressed up fancy and having afternoon tea with your kiddo or mom! Valued at $146

#1 Riptide Car Wash Basket & $100 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Keep your car sparkling with a Riptide Car & Pet Wash (Firestone) basket, including car care essentials and $100 gift card. Donated by: The Montgomery Family valued at $120

#2 Riptide Car & Pet Wash $100 Gift Card & Basket
$35

Starting bid

Keep your car sparkling with a Riptide Car & Pet Wash (Firestone) basket, including car care essentials and $100 gift card. Donated by: The Montgomery Family valued at $120

Scheels $100 Gift Card item
Scheels $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Gear up for your next adventure with a $100 gift card to Scheels! Whether it's outdoor gear, sports equipment, or apparel, you’ll find what you need.

Lawn Aeration
$20

Starting bid

Give your lawn the TLC it deserves with a professional aeration service! Say goodbye to patchy spots and hello to a lush, vibrant yard! Donated by: The Zahn Family, Resurrection Lawncare

Athletic Adventures - 3 half-days at summer camp
$60

Starting bid

Get ready for nonstop fun at Athletic Adventures! Your child will enjoy three action-packed half-day camps filled with movement, games, and adventure. These can be shared among siblings (send all three for 1 half day each!) Donated by: Athletic Adventures Value: $190

Ortho Credit $1000 - FPDO
$200

Starting bid

A smile is priceless! Get a ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR credit toward braces at Firestone Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. Donated by: Firestone Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Value: $1000

Athletic Adventures - punch pass
$45

Starting bid

Little movers, big fun! This $150 punch card can be used for open play sessions for Babynastics or Tumbling Tots Open Gym at Athletic Adventures! Donated by: Athletic Adventures Value: $150

Denver Zoo - 4 Admission Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a wild day out at the Denver Zoo! See exotic animals, learn about conservation, and experience one of Denver’s top attractions. Donated by: Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance Value: $100.80

1st Trimester VIP Parking Spot
$50

Starting bid

Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 1st trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless

2nd Trimester VIP Parking Spot
$50

Starting bid

Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 2nd trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless

3rd Trimester VIP Parking Spot
$50

Starting bid

Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 3rd trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless

Be Principal for an Hour!
$20

Starting bid

Your child can step into the shoes of Dr. Craver! They might help with announcements, visit classrooms, or corral the wild Bison! Donated by: Dr. Craver Value: Priceless

Climbing Collective 5 Punch Pass
$35

Starting bid

Challenge yourself and reach new heights with a punch pass to Climbing Collective. They also offer yoga classes! Donated by: Climbing Collective (Longmont) Value: $124

Denver Art Museum 4 Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in creativity with admission to the Denver Art Museum. Explore world-class exhibits and unleash your artistic inspiration. Donated by: The Art Museum Value: $88

EnFace Studios - $200 Credit
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a summer dance camp or workshop at EnFace Studios! Donated by: EnFace Dance Studios Value: $200

Spalted Maple Bowl with turquoise inlay item
Spalted Maple Bowl with turquoise inlay
$45

Starting bid

Spalted Maple Bowl with turquoise inlay. Approximately 10" decorative bowl. Food safe. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $150.00

Handmade Pen & Journal
$15

Starting bid

Perfect for someone that loves the perfect pen and paper matched set! A beautiful handturned wooden pen and journal set. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $40

Spalted Maple Bowl with shell inlay item
Spalted Maple Bowl with shell inlay
$45

Starting bid

Spalted Maple Bowl with shell inlay. Approximately 12" decorative bowl. Food safe. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $150.00

Pet Acupuncture Session
$50

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to the healing benefits of acupuncture! A great way to support their health and wellness naturally. Donated by: Dr. Stephanie Kotas, Journey Home Vet Services Valued at: $250

Atlas Escape Room passes
$40

Starting bid

Test your wits and teamwork with admission passes to Atlas Escape Room! Solve puzzles and unlock the mystery before time runs out. Donated by: Atlas Escape Room (Longmont) Valued at: $140

DMNS 4 admission tickets
$30

Starting bid

Explore the wonders of science, nature, and history with four admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Donated by: Denver Museum of Nature & Science Valued at: $80

Class Pizza Party
$20

Starting bid

Give your child’s class the ultimate treat—a pizza party to celebrate a special occasion or just because! Donated by: Bison Brigade Valued at: $45

Erie Parks & Recreation - swim party
$50

Starting bid

Make a splash with a swim party at Erie Parks & Recreation! Perfect for birthdays or a fun gathering with friends. Donated by: Erie Parks & Recreation Department Valued at: $135

Carbon Valley Recreation Center - Annual Family Pass
$200

Starting bid

Stay active all year long with a family pass to Carbon Valley Recreation Center, offering swimming, fitness, and family-friendly activities. Donated by: Carbon Valley Recreation & Parks Department Valued at: $751

Airborne Gymnastics1/2 Day Camp Certificate (with swag bag!)
$15

Starting bid

This half-day camp credit at Airborne Gymnastics includes expert instruction, games, and plenty of energy-burning excitement. Donated by: Airborne Gymnastics Valued at: $45

Airborne Gymnastics - Parents Night Out & swag bag
$25

Starting bid

Airborne's Parents’ Night Out includes supervised fun, pizza, games, and activities—so you can relax knowing they’re in great hands! Donated by: Airborne Gymnastics Valued at: $50-$90

Main Event - $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Have a blast bowling or playing laser tag at Main Event! Donated by The White Family

Handmade Wooden "Ooze" Ink Pen
$15

Starting bid

TMNT fans - don't miss this one! Elevate your writing with beautifully crafted wooden pen—each one a unique work of art and a joy to use. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $40

