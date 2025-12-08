Family Fun Night - Silent Auction Bidding (2026)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Spark curiosity with a hands-on STEM basket packed with fun and educational science, technology, engineering, and math activities. Valued at $150
Starting bid
Little chefs will love this cooking-themed basket, filled with kid-friendly utensils, recipes, and ingredients to get creative in the kitchen! Valued at: $175
Starting bid
Gear up for sunny days with a summer fun basket, featuring outdoor toys, games, and activities for an unforgettable season. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Adventure awaits with a camping-themed caddy full of outdoor essentials—perfect for family camping trips or backyard adventures. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Get creative with this craft and STEM-packed basket—perfect for family fun! Filled with exciting projects, activities, and supplies, it’s great for birthday gifts or keeping kids entertained all summer long! Valued at: $305
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this ultimate self-care bundle! Featuring Owala tumblers, a yoga mat, and luxury beauty essentials, this basket is perfect for relaxation. Sip, pamper, and enjoy some well-deserved “me time”! Valued at $260
Starting bid
A heartfelt collection of mom-approved favorites, making the perfect Mother’s Day surprise! Valued at $260
Starting bid
The ultimate gift for coffee enthusiasts—gourmet coffee, mugs, and sweet treats to fuel any caffeine lover’s day. Valued at $225
Starting bid
The perfect pick-me-up for any coffee enthusiast! Enjoy Erie Coffee Roasters beans, a coffee mill, and a cozy blanket for the ultimate coffee experience. Valued at: $225
Starting bid
A beautiful basket full of goodies and two tickets for tea at The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse. Imagine getting dressed up fancy and having afternoon tea with your kiddo or mom! Valued at $146
Starting bid
Keep your car sparkling with a Riptide Car & Pet Wash (Firestone) basket, including car care essentials and $100 gift card. Donated by: The Montgomery Family valued at $120
Starting bid
Keep your car sparkling with a Riptide Car & Pet Wash (Firestone) basket, including car care essentials and $100 gift card. Donated by: The Montgomery Family valued at $120
Starting bid
Gear up for your next adventure with a $100 gift card to Scheels! Whether it's outdoor gear, sports equipment, or apparel, you’ll find what you need.
Starting bid
Give your lawn the TLC it deserves with a professional aeration service! Say goodbye to patchy spots and hello to a lush, vibrant yard! Donated by: The Zahn Family, Resurrection Lawncare
Starting bid
Get ready for nonstop fun at Athletic Adventures! Your child will enjoy three action-packed half-day camps filled with movement, games, and adventure. These can be shared among siblings (send all three for 1 half day each!) Donated by: Athletic Adventures Value: $190
Starting bid
A smile is priceless! Get a ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR credit toward braces at Firestone Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. Donated by: Firestone Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Value: $1000
Starting bid
Little movers, big fun! This $150 punch card can be used for open play sessions for Babynastics or Tumbling Tots Open Gym at Athletic Adventures! Donated by: Athletic Adventures Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day out at the Denver Zoo! See exotic animals, learn about conservation, and experience one of Denver’s top attractions. Donated by: Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance Value: $100.80
Starting bid
Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 1st trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 2nd trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Tired of the daily parking lot hustle? Win a reserved parking spot for the full 3rd trimester and enjoy stress-free drop-offs and pick-ups! *You can bid on any &/or all of the trimester parking spots! Donated by: The Bison Brigade Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Your child can step into the shoes of Dr. Craver! They might help with announcements, visit classrooms, or corral the wild Bison! Donated by: Dr. Craver Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Challenge yourself and reach new heights with a punch pass to Climbing Collective. They also offer yoga classes! Donated by: Climbing Collective (Longmont) Value: $124
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in creativity with admission to the Denver Art Museum. Explore world-class exhibits and unleash your artistic inspiration. Donated by: The Art Museum Value: $88
Starting bid
Enjoy a summer dance camp or workshop at EnFace Studios! Donated by: EnFace Dance Studios Value: $200
Starting bid
Spalted Maple Bowl with turquoise inlay. Approximately 10" decorative bowl. Food safe. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $150.00
Starting bid
Perfect for someone that loves the perfect pen and paper matched set! A beautiful handturned wooden pen and journal set. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $40
Starting bid
Spalted Maple Bowl with shell inlay. Approximately 12" decorative bowl. Food safe. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $150.00
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to the healing benefits of acupuncture! A great way to support their health and wellness naturally. Donated by: Dr. Stephanie Kotas, Journey Home Vet Services Valued at: $250
Starting bid
Test your wits and teamwork with admission passes to Atlas Escape Room! Solve puzzles and unlock the mystery before time runs out. Donated by: Atlas Escape Room (Longmont) Valued at: $140
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of science, nature, and history with four admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Donated by: Denver Museum of Nature & Science Valued at: $80
Starting bid
Give your child’s class the ultimate treat—a pizza party to celebrate a special occasion or just because! Donated by: Bison Brigade Valued at: $45
Starting bid
Make a splash with a swim party at Erie Parks & Recreation! Perfect for birthdays or a fun gathering with friends. Donated by: Erie Parks & Recreation Department Valued at: $135
Starting bid
Stay active all year long with a family pass to Carbon Valley Recreation Center, offering swimming, fitness, and family-friendly activities. Donated by: Carbon Valley Recreation & Parks Department Valued at: $751
Starting bid
This half-day camp credit at Airborne Gymnastics includes expert instruction, games, and plenty of energy-burning excitement. Donated by: Airborne Gymnastics Valued at: $45
Starting bid
Airborne's Parents’ Night Out includes supervised fun, pizza, games, and activities—so you can relax knowing they’re in great hands! Donated by: Airborne Gymnastics Valued at: $50-$90
Starting bid
Have a blast bowling or playing laser tag at Main Event! Donated by The White Family
Starting bid
TMNT fans - don't miss this one! Elevate your writing with beautifully crafted wooden pen—each one a unique work of art and a joy to use. Donated by: Pop Loose Valued at: $40
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!