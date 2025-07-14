FAMILY Fun Run, Cook off & Vendor Fair

12925 E Main St

Larose, LA 70373, USA

5K & Fun Run
$25

🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Race Bib Includes Entry to BOTH the 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run

  • Race Day Registration & Shirt Pick-Up: 8:00 – 8:45 AM
  • 1-Mile Fun Run Start: 9:00 AM
  • 5K Start: 10:00 AM
  • Awards: 5K winners across all age groups

🎽 Register by September 5, 2025 to guarantee your event T-shirt!

Join us for a fun and active day—perfect for all ages and fitness levels!

1 mile Fun Run ONLY
$15

👟 1-Mile Fun Run 👟

Race Bib Includes Entry to Fun Run ONLY

  • Race Day Registration & Shirt Pick-Up: 8:00 – 8:45 AM
  • Run Begins: 9:00 AM
  • Awards: 1st–3rd Place Overall

🎽 Register by September 5, 2025, to guarantee your event T-shirt!

Bring your energy and have fun—walk, jog, or run!

Assisted Athlete Dash
free

Everyone Deserves the Chance to Shine!

Open to individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities, the Assisted Athlete Dash is a FREE event celebrating inclusion, ability, and community. Whether you have Down Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or another disability, there's a place for YOU at the starting line!

Every assisted athlete receives:
✅ A Medal for Participating
✅ Incredible encouragement and support from our amazing community
✅ A chance to enjoy the physical, social, and emotional benefits of staying active

🏁 Join us for a fun, inclusive, and empowering experience where every dash is a victory, and everyone is celebrated!

COOK-OFF TEAM
$40
Vendor
$40

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing