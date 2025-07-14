FAMILY Fun Run, Cook off & Vendor Fair

Larose, LA 70373, USA
Race Bib Includes Entry to BOTH the 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run
🎽 Register by September 5, 2025 to guarantee your event T-shirt!
Join us for a fun and active day—perfect for all ages and fitness levels!
Race Bib Includes Entry to Fun Run ONLY
🎽 Register by September 5, 2025, to guarantee your event T-shirt!
Bring your energy and have fun—walk, jog, or run!
Everyone Deserves the Chance to Shine!
Open to individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities, the Assisted Athlete Dash is a FREE event celebrating inclusion, ability, and community. Whether you have Down Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or another disability, there's a place for YOU at the starting line!
Every assisted athlete receives:
✅ A Medal for Participating
✅ Incredible encouragement and support from our amazing community
✅ A chance to enjoy the physical, social, and emotional benefits of staying active
🏁 Join us for a fun, inclusive, and empowering experience where every dash is a victory, and everyone is celebrated!
