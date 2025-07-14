FAMILY Fun Run, Cook off & Vendor Fair

Everyone Deserves the Chance to Shine!

Open to individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities, the Assisted Athlete Dash is a FREE event celebrating inclusion, ability, and community. Whether you have Down Syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or another disability, there's a place for YOU at the starting line!

Every assisted athlete receives:

✅ A Medal for Participating

✅ Incredible encouragement and support from our amazing community

✅ A chance to enjoy the physical, social, and emotional benefits of staying active

🏁 Join us for a fun, inclusive, and empowering experience where every dash is a victory, and everyone is celebrated!