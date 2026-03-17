Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N

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Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N

About this event

Family Fun Safety Fair

200 Renken Rd

Summerville, SC 29485, USA

Vendor Booth Setup
$50
Available until Apr 11

10 x 10 Space. Please bring table, chairs and tent. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.

Vendor Booth Setup *After April 11th*
$75

10 x 10 space. Please bring table(s), chairs and tent. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.

Food Vendor
$75
Available until Apr 11
Food Vendor *After April 11th*
$100
Performance Sign Up- 15 min time slot
$25
Performance Sign Up- 30 min time slot
$50
Performance Group Set Up
$25

This is the table setup add on option for groups scheduled to perform at the event. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.

Event Sponsorship item
Event Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Please see image for Sponsorship areas needed and visit the Sponsorhip Page here to specify a preferred area or use the donation line below to submit your desired amount. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/family-fun-safety-fair-sponsorships

Add a donation for Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N

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