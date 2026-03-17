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About this event
10 x 10 Space. Please bring table, chairs and tent. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.
10 x 10 space. Please bring table(s), chairs and tent. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.
This is the table setup add on option for groups scheduled to perform at the event. We are asking each vendor to make a donation for the Raffle/Silent Auction which will benefit Because of B.R.A.Y.D.E.N.
Please see image for Sponsorship areas needed and visit the Sponsorhip Page here to specify a preferred area or use the donation line below to submit your desired amount. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/family-fun-safety-fair-sponsorships
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