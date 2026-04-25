Ivan Rosa Memorial Foundation

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Ivan Rosa Memorial Foundation

About this raffle

Family Game Night Chance Raffle and Big Bingo Bonanza Tickets 2026

Chance Auction - Single Ticket
$5
Purchase Tickets for a CHANCE at some great prizes. Place your tickets in the bag(s) of your choice. 1st Round winners announced at 2:30 pm and 2nd Round winners announced at 4:30 p.m. Your Tickets are good for both rounds.
Chance Auction Tickets - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Purchase 5 Tickets and save $5.00. A CHANCE at some great prizes. Place your tickets in the bag(s) of your choice. 1st Round winners announced at 2:30 pm and 2nd Round winners announced at 4:30 p.m. Your Tickets are good for both rounds.
Big Bingo Bonanza
$15

Get Ready for the Big Bingo Bonanza!! We will play 3 rounds of BINGO starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Changemaker Hall. You can join for 1, 2, or 3 games. $15 gets you 3 Bingo Cards and a chance at cash prizes. EVERY WINNER WITH A BONANZA CARD RECEIVES: Choice of Bingo Bonanza Basket (1 of 3) - $100+ Value; 5 Tickets for the Chance Auction; All Bingo Bonanza Holders get Entry into the $200 Raffle *Only one win per Bonanza card, but you can play your Bingo cards for all games. All other winners shop at the prize table.

Changemaker Intro Package
$30
5 Chance Auction Tickets; 1 Big Bingo Bonanza - 3 Bingo Cards (Save $5) BEST DEAL!
Changemaker Deluxe Package
$55
10 Chance Auction Tickets; 2 Big Bingo Bonanza - 6 Bingo Cards and 2 chances to win Bingo Bonanza (Save $5). Split it with a friend and save!
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