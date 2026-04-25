Family Game Night Chance Raffle and Big Bingo Bonanza Tickets 2026

Get Ready for the Big Bingo Bonanza!! We will play 3 rounds of BINGO starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Changemaker Hall. You can join for 1, 2, or 3 games. $15 gets you 3 Bingo Cards and a chance at cash prizes. EVERY WINNER WITH A BONANZA CARD RECEIVES: Choice of Bingo Bonanza Basket (1 of 3) - $100+ Value; 5 Tickets for the Chance Auction; All Bingo Bonanza Holders get Entry into the $200 Raffle *Only one win per Bonanza card, but you can play your Bingo cards for all games. All other winners shop at the prize table.