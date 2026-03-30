[1Ar] Family Game Night Class Basket

SET UP PING PONG IN SECONDS - Instantly transform any table into a ping pong table with our ultra-convenient portable ping pong set. Hassle-free setup: adjust the net to match any table's width; engage the blue lever to open the clamps; and securely attach it to the side of any table. Have a blast playing ping pong anywhere with this quick and easy setup, creating unforgettable games on the go.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT - Surprise your friends, family, colleagues, or anyone with the perfect gift idea for boys, girls, teens, and adults alike. Ideal for birthday gifts, graduation gifts, Christmas gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Father's Day gifts, office gifts, any fun special occasion. Spread joy and excitement with this great game for adults and a fun family ping pong set!

USE INDOOR OR OUTDOOR - Unleash family excitement anytime, anywhere with our retractable ping pong net. Fits tables up to 72" wide (wider than other retractable nets) and 2" thick, perfect for dining, coffee, kitchen, folding, outdoor tables & more. Enjoy indoor & outdoor games at home, at the office, parks, birthdays, picnics, work events, or the beach, reveling in hours of entertainment.

ULTRA-COMFORT PING PONG PADDLES - The new Ultra-Comfort ping pong paddles come with upgraded sponge and rubber, great for spin and overall performance. The ergonomic and rubberized handles provide increased comfort and reduce hand fatigue allowing you to continue playing as long as you want. Meanwhile, our 3-star training table tennis balls deliver consistent bounce, incredible spin, and unparalleled durability.