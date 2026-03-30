BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[1Ar] Family Game Night Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

237 Minute of Fun Games ($24.99 retail) item
237 Minute of Fun Games ($24.99 retail) item
237 Minute of Fun Games ($24.99 retail) item
237 Minute of Fun Games ($24.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095J8X1VF?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_YR1E3921JQB2C9ACG2J4
  • FAST-PACED FUN FOR KIDS & ADULTS: 237 thrilling minute-long challenges like “Ping Pong Hop” (hopping with a ball between your knees) and “Bounce and Spin” blend skill, luck, and hilarity. Fast-paced games perfect for ages 8+ including teens, adults, and families. Perfect for family game nights, parties, or fun evenings at home.
  • 9 SKILL CATEGORIES & EASY SETUP: Test aim, dexterity, and quick thinking with games like “Nothing But Net” (tossing ping pong balls into a cup on your head) and “Core Workout” (planking while bouncing a balloon). Play solo or in teams - excitement guaranteed! Easy to set up and endlessly replayable.
  • PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: From “Chopsticks Tower” to “Rapid Fire,” take this portable game anywhere - road trips, camping, dorms, school events, or date nights. Works great indoors or outdoors, rain or shine, just open the box and play!
  • STANDOUT GIFT IDEA: Unique alternative to typical board games that appeals to kids, teens, and adults. Perfect for birthdays, Christmas, or any celebration - guaranteed to create memorable moments!
  • EVERYTHING INCLUDED: 122 cards with 237 challenges plus all supplies: measuring tape, spoons, chopsticks, balloons, ping pong balls, cups, dice, string, tape, paper, pom-poms, straws, rubber bands, tongue depressors, and plastic coin. Ready to play right out of the box!
Regal Games Card Games for Kids ($16.99 retail) item
Regal Games Card Games for Kids ($16.99 retail) item
Regal Games Card Games for Kids ($16.99 retail) item
Regal Games Card Games for Kids ($16.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JQ5W878?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_GPAEF1CNGF80V0FH459A

  • Fun-Filled Decks: Embrace the fun with six different games in one set! The set, designed for 2-6 players, contains decks for Old Maid, Go Fish, Slap Jack, Crazy 8's, War, and Silly Monster Memory Match, providing hours of entertainment and learning opportunities.
  • Child-Friendly Design: Each card in this set is crafted with vibrant, bright colors and easy-to-understand symbols, tailored to engage and captivate young minds.
  • Skill-Building Games: Not just for fun, these card games are a stealthy way to build essential skills. These games provide educational benefits such as learning colors, numbers, and reading skills, while also encouraging memory and matching skills.
  • Big Cards for Little Hands: Our cards are extra big - it's easy to hold and play! They make an ideal gift for aged 4 and older boys and girls.
  • Fun on the Fly: These funny family card games for kids and adults, are your pocket-sized partners for entertainment anywhere. Road trip? Sleepover? Camping Trip? A quick visit to Grandma? Just pop them in your bag and you're set for a fun time, anytime.
Family Dates 40 Scratch Off Cards ($14.99 retail) item
Family Dates 40 Scratch Off Cards ($14.99 retail) item
Family Dates 40 Scratch Off Cards ($14.99 retail) item
Family Dates 40 Scratch Off Cards ($14.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D5K3NJ6S?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_EVEBW4MQA4RDF8D5NNKN
  • 40 FAMILY DATES: Includes 40 scratch-off dates to spark family fun! With dates ranging from mystery taste test to family trivia, they’re thoughtfully designed to get your family off their devices and spend quality family time together. Until you scratch it off, your date is a mystery!
  • SCREEN FREE ACTIVITIES: Created by a mom-and-dad duo who just wanted more laughs, less screen time, and fewer “I’m bored” complaints. This deck is the answer to “what should we do today?”
  • FUN FOR EVERYONE: Every activity is carefully curated to ensure your littlest ones can join in, and older kids won’t roll their eyes. Perfect for families with kids 4 and up, tweens, teens, and adults!
  • EASY AND AFFORDABLE: Over half the dates are totally free, using just what you have at home. Designed with cost in mind so the activities won't break the bank.
  • GREAT FAMILY GIFT: Give this unique and thoughtful gift for all occasions, including birthdays, housewarmings, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter, Hanukkah, Christmas, and more! They are perfect for stocking stuffers, Easter basket fillers, Boo Baskets, or any other gift basket. Scratch-off cards come in a cute gift box that is 5 x 4 inches.
Portable Ping Pong Set ($49.99 retail) item
Portable Ping Pong Set ($49.99 retail) item
Portable Ping Pong Set ($49.99 retail) item
Portable Ping Pong Set ($49.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/09QYHxF4
  • SET UP PING PONG IN SECONDS - Instantly transform any table into a ping pong table with our ultra-convenient portable ping pong set. Hassle-free setup: adjust the net to match any table's width; engage the blue lever to open the clamps; and securely attach it to the side of any table. Have a blast playing ping pong anywhere with this quick and easy setup, creating unforgettable games on the go.
  • MAKES A GREAT GIFT - Surprise your friends, family, colleagues, or anyone with the perfect gift idea for boys, girls, teens, and adults alike. Ideal for birthday gifts, graduation gifts, Christmas gifts, Mother's Day gifts, Father's Day gifts, office gifts, any fun special occasion. Spread joy and excitement with this great game for adults and a fun family ping pong set!
  • USE INDOOR OR OUTDOOR - Unleash family excitement anytime, anywhere with our retractable ping pong net. Fits tables up to 72" wide (wider than other retractable nets) and 2" thick, perfect for dining, coffee, kitchen, folding, outdoor tables & more. Enjoy indoor & outdoor games at home, at the office, parks, birthdays, picnics, work events, or the beach, reveling in hours of entertainment.
  • ULTRA-COMFORT PING PONG PADDLES - The new Ultra-Comfort ping pong paddles come with upgraded sponge and rubber, great for spin and overall performance. The ergonomic and rubberized handles provide increased comfort and reduce hand fatigue allowing you to continue playing as long as you want. Meanwhile, our 3-star training table tennis balls deliver consistent bounce, incredible spin, and unparalleled durability.
  • PRO-SPIN 100% HAPPINESS GUARANTEE: Our local customer service team is committed to providing the best support experience. If your set doesn’t arrive in perfect condition, let us know, and we’ll replace it! Buy your new portable ping pong set risk-free, knowing we’ll do everything possible to ensure you’re 100% happy with your order.
Chess Teacher, Learn to Play ($14.70 retail) item
Chess Teacher, Learn to Play ($14.70 retail) item
Chess Teacher, Learn to Play ($14.70 retail) item
Chess Teacher, Learn to Play ($14.70 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DTBL5WH9?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_VNFCBG8CTQJK884R9E11
  • Chess Teacher: This chess board will teach beginners or novices chess moves; its unique notation system will enhance enjoyment; all you need is 2 players for a couple's game or grab a friend
  • Set For Game Learners: Clearly marked pieces make learning chess easy. Large chess pieces show the direction and number of spaces each piece can move; this chess set for adults or kids ages 8 & up is easy to set up
  • Labeled Movers For Beginners: Examine the chess pieces for a moment and study the unique notation; each piece shows its name and tell how many spaces and in what direction it moves
  • Family Game Night: Keep the fun going with more Spin Master Games to add to your family’s board game shelf: Hedbanz, Beat the Parents, Family Feud, Jumanji, Wicked: The Game, Mind the Gap & more
  • Spin Master Games & Toys: Looking for kids games, yard games & card games for adults, kids or teens? Find family favorite puzzles & games for family game night, travel games, kids puzzles & more
  • Includes: Chessboard, 32 Chess Pieces, Instructions
42 Oz. Barrel, Savory Snack Mix ($14.64 retail) item
42 Oz. Barrel, Savory Snack Mix ($14.64 retail) item
42 Oz. Barrel, Savory Snack Mix ($14.64 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/09BIA9sC
  • 42 oz barrel of Pub Mix – pretzel sticks, oriental rice crackers, nacho-flavored bagel chips, honey-roasted sesame chips, Worcestershire rye bagel chips, honey mustard breadsticks, and cheese crunchies
  • Made with Utz's signature family-crafted flavor
  • Resealable container for ensured continuous freshness
  • Kosher Certified
  • Great for parties, tailgates, or sharing with friends at your next movie night
Family Game Night Trophy ($23.95 retail) item
Family Game Night Trophy ($23.95 retail) item
Family Game Night Trophy ($23.95 retail) item
Family Game Night Trophy ($23.95 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08665T593?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_8FFN4Y2XK31NPPDF7A26

  • This trophy is a great reward for the champion of family game night! Make it unique with the custom engraving option.
  • PRODUCT DETAILS: Gold star figure. White base. Polished gold engraving plate that comes attached. 8.25 Inches tall.
  • LASER-ENGRAVED: Trophies are professionally laser-engraved by our engraving specialists. The plates are then polished for a high quality, long-lasting, and clean look plate.
  • CUSTOMIZATION: Click on Customize Now for your 4 Lines of FREE personalization! If you do not want your trophy engraved, simply put "No Engraving" in line 1 and we will send your plate separately with the trophy.
  • ABOUT US: Dinn Trophy is a trusted family-owned trophy company that has been serving the trophy needs of consumers since 1956.
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

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