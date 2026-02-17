Family Game Night 2026 - Dinner Order - Manatee Elementary

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About this event
1 Dinner Order = 2 chicken strips with a small bag of chips, a bottle of water, and a cookie. To avoid charges & credit card fees on the Zeffy website, choose OTHER in the dropdown menu and type zero. No extra fees will be charged.
Meals will NOT be sold at the event. Meals must be pre-ordered on or before April 8th.
1 Dinner Order = a small mac & cheese with a small bag of chips, a bottle of water, and a cookie. To avoid charges & credit card fees on the Zeffy website, choose OTHER in the dropdown menu and type zero. No extra fees will be charged.
Meals will NOT be sold at the event. Meals must be pre-ordered on or before April 8th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!