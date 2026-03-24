Eagle Springs Elementary PTO

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Eagle Springs Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Family Game Night Silent Auction

Kindergarten Musical Front Row Seats item
Kindergarten Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

Kindergarten Musical Second Row Seats item
Kindergarten Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

1st Grade Musical Front Row Seats item
1st Grade Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

1st Grade Musical Second Row Seats item
1st Grade Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

2nd Grade Musical Front Row Seats item
2nd Grade Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

2nd Grade Musical Second Row Seats item
2nd Grade Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

3rd Grade Musical Front Row Seats item
3rd Grade Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

3rd Grade Musical Second Row Seats item
3rd Grade Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

4th Grade Musical Front Row Seats item
4th Grade Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

4th Grade Musical Second Row Seats item
4th Grade Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

5th Grade Musical Front Row Seats item
5th Grade Musical Front Row Seats
$75

Starting bid

Front row seats to your child's musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

5th Grade Musical Second Row Seats item
5th Grade Musical Second Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

Second row seats to your child’s musical!

The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

Reserved Parking Spot item
Reserved Parking Spot
$75

Starting bid

A reserved parking spot for the 2026-2027 school year with a personalized sign.


The top 2 bids will be winners.

The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.

Front-of-the-Line-Pass item
Front-of-the-Line-Pass
$100

Starting bid

Pick up your student without the wait with this Fast Pass for the 2026-2027 school year.

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Your student can learn what it's like to be an elementary school principal for a day with Ms. Hall.


Ms. Hall will be in contact to let you know the date.

Assistant Principal for a Day item
Assistant Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Your student can learn what it's like to be an elementary school assistant principal for a day with Ms. Norris.


Ms. Norris will be in contact to let you know the date.

Membership Package item
Membership Package
$200

Starting bid

A year's membership to the Houston Interactive Aquarium, the Houston Zoo, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!