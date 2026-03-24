Family Game Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Front row seats to your child's musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Second row seats to your child’s musical!
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
A reserved parking spot for the 2026-2027 school year with a personalized sign.
The top 2 bids will be winners.
The 2nd place bidder will be contacted about payment.
Starting bid
Pick up your student without the wait with this Fast Pass for the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Your student can learn what it's like to be an elementary school principal for a day with Ms. Hall.
Ms. Hall will be in contact to let you know the date.
Starting bid
Your student can learn what it's like to be an elementary school assistant principal for a day with Ms. Norris.
Ms. Norris will be in contact to let you know the date.
Starting bid
A year's membership to the Houston Interactive Aquarium, the Houston Zoo, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!